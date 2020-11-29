Residents of San Antonio, Texas, could not have chosen more appropriate setting to protest their mayor’s newly declared curfew: The Alamo, the site of the famous 1836 battle, is itself a symbol of resistance.

Due to the area’s rising number of COVID-19 cases, San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg, a political liberal who first won the officially non-partisan mayor’s office in 2017, imposed a 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew on city residents, which would carry a fine of $1,000 for violations.

WOAI-TV reported that the curfew was scheduled to take effect on Thanksgiving and continue until Monday morning.

The full order can be viewed here.

“The curfew specifically bans social gatherings, even in residents’ backyards but still allows for curbside delivery and excuses essential work,” according to KABB-TV.

In response, a group called “This Is Texas Freedom Force” organized a protest to defy the order.

In a Nov. 25 announcement of the event, the group wrote, “Our right to protest is protected by the Constitution! No Boston liberal mayor & his unconstitutional curfew is going to take those rights from us. We will [be] contacting our legal council Friday morning in preparation. Join us at the Alamo on Saturday at 10:30pm. Bring flags & signs.”

Our right to protest is protected by the Constitution! No Boston liberal mayor & his unconstitutional curfew is going to take those rights from us.We will contacting our legal council Friday morning in preparation. Join us at the Alamo on Saturday at 10:30pm. Bring flags & signs. pic.twitter.com/sFfzyJb6Ky — This Is Texas Freedom Force (@ThisIsTexasFF) November 26, 2020

KABB reported, “hundreds of Trump supporters gathered in front of the Alamo” on Friday night. According to the report, demonstrators began arriving at 11 p.m. and the event “lasted until a little after midnight.”

(Note: The announcement of the event states it had been planned for Saturday night, but it actually took place on Friday night).

'Fine me!' Hundreds of Trump supporters gather in front of the Alamo to protest curfew https://t.co/q7BypuPckT — KABB FOX 29 (@KABBFOX29) November 28, 2020

One protestor had a message for Mayor Nirenberg. Speaking to the group, he said, “Mayor Nirenberg, it’s 11 p.m., we are outdoors doing a social gathering – this is illegal – I want you personally to come out here and fine me my $1,000, because guess what? I’m not even paying it anyway.”

The man continued. He told the crowd, “Guys, we follow the law. But we follow the law when it fits within our constitutional rights.”

He talked about getting more like-minded people elected to the city council.

He said, “Let’s have some fun.”

“The Star-Spangled Banner” played in the background, followed by a recording of President Trump delivering an America First speech.

There were calls for “freedom.” They broke into a chant of “USA, USA” and also gave a shout out to the military.

It was well after midnight when these remarks were made at the Alamo and there were no signs of a police presence. The report makes no mention of any arrests or fines imposed upon the participants.

This event was a textbook example of a peaceful protest. It’s heartening to see Americans pushing back against the overreach of politicians, mostly Democrats, who are using the pandemic to increase their power over us.

I hope to see citizens all across the country rise up and fight the current Democratic power grab. If we stop resisting, we will lose our freedom.

