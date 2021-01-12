Login
SECTIONS
News Sports
P Share Print

Patriots Coach Bill Belichick Just Turned His Back on Trump

×
By Erin Coates
Published January 12, 2021 at 9:42am
P Share Print

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick announced Monday that he has declined to receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom, citing the “tragic events” of the past week.

“Recently, I was offered the opportunity to receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom, which I was flattered by out of respect for what the honor represents and admiration for prior recipients,” Belichick wrote in a statement posted by ESPN reporter Adam Schefter.

“Subsequently, the tragic events of last week occurred and the decision has been made not to move forward with the award.”

TRENDING: Agitated Pelosi Snaps at Reporter Over AOC Question: 'That Was Kind of Sharp'

The Presidential Medal of Freedom was established by President John F. Kennedy in 1963 and is awarded to individuals “who have made exceptional contributions to the security or national interests of America, to world peace, or to cultural or other significant public or private endeavors.”

In his statement, Belichick noted that he has “great reverence for our nation’s values, freedom and democracy,” but he also represents both his family and his team.

“One of the most rewarding things in my professional career took place in 2020 when, through the great leadership within our team, conversations about social justice, equality and human rights moved to the forefront and became actions,” he wrote.

“Continuing those efforts while remaining true to the people, team and country I love outweigh the benefits of an individual award.”

Do you think this was the right move?

Belichick’s decision not to receive the award comes following the incursion of the Capitol last week that has led many Democratic lawmakers calling for Trump’s removal from office.

President Donald Trump had planned to award Belichick the Medal of Freedom on Thursday, a White House official told CBS News.

Massachusetts Rep. Jim McGovern urged Belichick to refuse the honor in an interview with CNN Monday.

“Bill Belichick should do the right thing and say, ‘no thanks,'” McGovern said.

Trump and the Patriots coach have previously been on good terms and Belichick was recently re-appointed to Trump’s Council on Sports, Fitness and Nutrition in December, WBZ-TV reported.

RELATED: NFL Postpones Broncos-Patriots Game. Patriots Shut Down Facility... Again

Belichick had also written an encouraging note to Trump prior to his election in November 2016, which Trump read at a rally, NBC Sports reported.

“You have dealt with an unbelievable slanted and negative media, and have come out beautifully – beautifully,” Trump read from the letter.

“You’ve proved to be the ultimate competitor ad fighter. Your leadership is amazing.”

Belichick added, “I have always had tremendous respect for you, but the toughness and perseverance you have displayed over the past year is remarkable.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





P Share Print
Erin Coates
Contributor, News
Erin Coates was an editor for The Western Journal for over two years before becoming a news writer. A University of Oregon graduate, Erin has conducted research in data journalism and contributed to various publications as a writer and editor.
Erin Coates was an editor for The Western Journal for over two years before becoming a news writer. She grew up in San Diego, California, proceeding to attend the University of Oregon and graduate with honors holding a degree in journalism. During her time in Oregon, Erin was an associate editor for Ethos Magazine and a freelance writer for Eugene Magazine. She has conducted research in data journalism, which has been published in the book “Data Journalism: Past, Present and Future.” Erin is an avid runner with a heart for encouraging young girls and has served as a coach for the organization Girls on the Run. As a writer and editor, Erin strives to promote social dialogue and tell the story of those around her.
Birthplace
Tucson, Arizona
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated with Honors
Education
Bachelor of Arts in Journalism, University of Oregon
Books Written
Contributor for Data Journalism: Past, Present and Future
Location
Prescott, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, French
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Health, Entertainment, Faith







Patriots Coach Bill Belichick Just Turned His Back on Trump
Iran Storms Ship of Key US Ally South Korea
Elon Musk Is Now the Richest Person in the World
Trump Floats Moving to Another Social Media Site - or Creating His Own
Hours After Banning Trump, Twitter Now Deleting Posts from Official Government POTUS Account
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×