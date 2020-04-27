SECTIONS
Patriots Draft Pick Accused of Being a 'White Supremacist' for Retweeting Trump, Liking Conservative Commentators

Marshall kicker Justin Rohrwasser, left, celebrates after a field goal in the second half against the Rice Owls in Houston on Nov. 2, 2019.Tim Warner / Getty ImagesMarshall kicker Justin Rohrwasser, left, celebrates after a field goal in the second half against the Rice Owls in Houston on Nov. 2, 2019. (Tim Warner / Getty Images)

By Johnathan Jones
Published April 27, 2020 at 2:49pm
A dream come true for one non-Power Five college football player — getting drafted by a perennial NFL winner — is devolving into a nightmare after leftists on social media have accused him of being a “white supremacist.”

Marshall kicker Justin Rohrwasser was selected in the fifth round of the NFL draft, 159th overall, by the New England Patriots on Saturday.

His celebration didn’t last long. Rohrwasser was soon hit with accusations that he is a racist connected to an “alt-right” militia group.

Rohrwasser, who is from Troy, New York, has a number of tattoos on his body, many of them with patriotic themes: One depicts an American flag, another reads “Don’t Tread on Me” and a third simply states “Liberty or Death.”

But it is a tattoo on his left outer forearm, a Roman numeral III, that some on the left have seized upon as proof that the kicker is a racist extremist.

The III is a symbol of the Three Percenters, a pro-Second Amendment organization that has been labeled an anti-government militia by the Southern Poverty Law Center.

“We are NOT a militia. … We are NOT anti-government. In fact, we are very pro-government, so long as the government abides by the Constitution, doesn’t overstep its bounds, and remains ‘for the people and by the people.’ Our goal is to utilize the failsafes put in place by our founders to rein in an overreaching government and push back against tyranny,” the group says on its website.

The website explains the origin of Three Percenters’ name:

“It is a rough estimate that only 3% of the colonists were actively fighting in the field against British forces at any given time. Today we recognize with this 3% in being that we will be the last defense to protect the citizens of the United States if there ever comes a day when our government takes up arms against the American people.”

After the backlash, Rohrwasser said he will cover up the tattoo, according to Fox News.

“I got that tattoo when I was a teenager and I have a lot of family in the military. I thought it stood for a military-support symbol at the time,” he said.

“Obviously, it’s evolved into something that I do not want to represent. When I look back on it, I should have done way more research before I put any mark or symbol like that on my body, and it’s not something I ever want to represent. It will be covered.”

If the far left can’t connect Rohrwasser to alleged white supremacy through his tattoos, it will try to do so through his social media accounts.

A Twitter account calling itself Resist Programming combed through the 23-year-old’s past posts and shared several screen shots, which largely seem to prove the kicker is guilty of being a conservative.

The Marshall alum, who also played at Rhode Island before transferring, has liked and retweeted comments by President Donald Trump and a number of conservative media personalities, and praised another NFL draftee for standing during the national anthem.

The account responded to criticism of the thread by attacking the Founding Fathers.

Former ESPN “SportsCenter” host Jemele Hill retweeted the Resist Programming thread Sunday and declared the Pats’ new kicker is “a white supremacist” before adding, “My bad, he tends to like white supremacist things.”

Hill, who has also called Trump “a white supremacist who has largely surrounded himself w/ other white supremacists,” also complained that Rohrwasser has an NFL job while former San Francisco 49ers quarterback and national anthem protester Colin Kaepernick remains unsigned.

The kicker’s explanation for the tattoo wasn’t good enough for Hill.

“I don’t know who needs to hear this but covering up your white supremacist tattoos doesn’t really matter if you still think like a white supremacist,” she tweeted.

Rohrwasser, the first kicker taken in this year’s draft, has since protected his Twitter account.

Johnathan Jones
Johnathan has authored thousands of news articles throughout his career. He has also worked as an editor and producer in radio and television. He is a proud husband and father.
