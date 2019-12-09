SECTIONS
News Sports
Print

Patriots Fans Furious with Referee After Multiple Bad Calls, But the NFL Rulebook Should Be Their Target

Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots argues a call with head linesman Wayne  Mackie during the fourth quarter of the game between the New England Patriots and the Kansas City Chiefs at Gillette Stadium on Dec. 8, 2019, in Foxborough, Massachusetts.Adam Glanzman / Getty ImagesTom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots argues a call with head linesman Wayne Mackie during the fourth quarter of the game between the New England Patriots and the Kansas City Chiefs at Gillette Stadium on Dec. 8, 2019, in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Adam Glanzman / Getty Images)

By Jake Harp
Published December 9, 2019 at 12:40pm
Print

The New England Patriots lost for the third time in their last five games on Sunday, but this time, fans had something other than an inept offense to blame (though the offense was still plenty inept).

The Kansas City Chiefs snapped the Patriots’ home winning streak at 21 games, prevailing 23-16 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Patriots fans and Boston-area media outlets are howling about two bad calls in the second half, both of which they say denied the Patriots touchdowns.

The first controversial play occurred at the end of the third quarter, as Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce had the ball poked out of his hands just before he hit the ground.

TRENDING: Disaster: Truckers Stranded as Transportation Giant Folds, Shuts Off Fuel Cards

Referees blew the play dead as Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore scooped the ball up and took off with it.

The Patriots were given possession of the ball after a review, but fans argued Gilmore would have scored a touchdown if the play hadn’t been blown dead prematurely.

Will the Patriots win another Super Bowl this season?

But claiming Gilmore would have scored on the play is a strange assertion to make, seeing as how there were three Chiefs players ahead of Gilmore — all of whom would seemingly have had a decent chance of tackling him.

Sure, Gilmore had a chance at scoring a touchdown, but it seems less than likely that he would have.

The second controversial play was more clear cut — the Patriots definitely would have scored a touchdown if not for an officiating error.

Patriots rookie receiver N’Keal Harry caught a pass in the flats before breaking multiple tackles and diving across the goal line. But instead of ruling it a touchdown, the officials decided he had stepped out of bounds at the three-yard line.

RELATED: Spygate 2? Patriots Admit Crew Broke Rules by Filming Sideline During Upcoming Opponent's Game

Because the Patriots had no challenges remaining, the call on the field stood even though it was obviously incorrect.

Despite a first-and-goal, the Patriots were unable to put the ball in the end zone and ended up settling for a field goal.

While this was a clear officiating error that you’d like to see the referees get right on the field, mistakes like this happen and won’t stop happening anytime soon.

It would have been easy enough to overturn after an official replay review, but an inexplicable inconsistency in the rulebook prevented that from happening.

All touchdowns are automatically reviewed, but for some reason that does not extend to plays that may have been a touchdown but are not ruled as such on the field. The NFL could easily change this rule in order to prevent situations like this from occurring.

It’s worth mentioning that Patriots fans insisting they would have won the game if not for these two calls are exaggerating.

The Harry play happened on the ensuing Patriots possession after the Kelce fumble.

If the fumble hadn’t been blown dead and Gilmore had returned it for a touchdown, the Harry play never would have occurred. And if Harry’s would-be touchdown had been automatically reviewed, the missed call on Gilmore’s return would not have ended up mattering.

If one of those two plays had been a touchdown, the Patriots likely would have been able to kick a field goal to tie the score on their final drive, sending the game to overtime.

Poor officiating or not, the Patriots will need to quickly regroup if they want to turn around what has been a dismal second half of the season so far.

The Buffalo Bills are now breathing down their necks for the AFC East title, and the two teams will meet in Week 16 for a pivotal game.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Jake Harp
Sports Editor and Deputy News Editor
Jake Harp has been with The Western Journal since 2014. His writing primarily focuses on sports and their intersection with politics, culture, and religion.
Jake Harp joined Liftable Media in 2014 after graduating from Grove City College. Since then he has worked in several roles, mostly focusing on social media and story assignment. Jake lives in Western New York where, in a shocking display of poor parenting, he tries to pass down his Buffalo sports fandom to his daughter.
Location
New York
Topics of Expertise
Sports, Politics







Patriots Fans Furious with Referee After Multiple Bad Calls, But the NFL Rulebook Should Be Their Target
Myles Garrett Accuses Mason Rudolph of Using a Racial Slur in Failed Bid To Reduce Suspension - Report
Myles Garrett's Postgame Interview Should Silence Anyone Blaming the Brawl on Mason Rudolph
NFL QB Nick Foles Turns Question About Injury into Moment To Glorify God
Seahawks Star Tyler Lockett Writes 'Letter to God' After Dynamite Game Helps Team to Overtime Win
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×