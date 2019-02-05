Patriots Player Refuses White House Invitation, Wants To Meet Obama Instead

New England Patriots safety Duron Harmon has announced he will not be joining his team at the White House to celebrate their victory in Super Bowl LIII.

“They don’t want me in the White House,” Harmon told TMZ after Sunday’s big game.

The player added, it “would be dope” to meet former President Barack Obama in Washington, D.C., instead, like the Golden State Warriors did to commemorate winning last year’s NBA national championship.

“We love you here, man,” Harmon said.

The defensive star made some crucial plays for the Patriots in the second half after replacing Patrick Chung, who left the game with an injury.

TRENDING: Trump on Criminal Justice Reform: ‘A Lot of People in the NFL Have Been Calling and Thanking Me’

Harmon helped break up what would have been a touchdown pass in the 4th quarter to Rams wide receiver Brandin Cooks.

Later in the game, he blitzed quarterback Rams quarterback Jared Goff, leading to his final interception that secured the win for the Patriots.

Do you think Harmon should attend the White House celebration? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out.

Harmon told TMZ he was looking forward to hanging out with rappers Snoop Dogg, Cardi B, and Meek Mill, who were in Atlanta for the Super Bowl contest.

Snoop Dogg made headlines in 2017 when he released a video depicting him shooting a clown in the likeness of President Donald Trump with a toy gun to the lyrics, “This is the final call.”

“Any time I drop something, I’m trying to fill in a void,” Snoop said at the time, the Independent reported. “I feel like it’s a lot of people making cool records, having fun, partying, but nobody’s dealing with the real issue with this f—–g clown as President, and the s— that we dealing with out here, so I wanted to take time out to push pause on a party record and make one of these records for the time being.”

Harmon was one of multiple Patriots players who did not attend a celebration at the White House in 2017 after the team won Super Bowl LI.

Quarterback Tom Brady also did not come to 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue on that occasion, citing his mother’s battle with cancer, The Hill reported.

RELATED: The Outfit Melania Trump Wore for the Super Bowl Showed Which Team She Was Rooting For

Trump reportedly is friends with Brady, as well as Patriots coach Bill Belichick and owner Robert Kraft.

After their team secured the AFC championship, the president tweeted, “Congratulations to Bob Kraft, Bill Belichick, Tom Brady and the entire New England Patriots team on a great game and season. Will be a fantastic Super Bowl!”

Congratulations to Bob Kraft, Bill Belichick, Tom Brady and the entire New England Patriots team on a great game and season. Will be a fantastic Super Bowl! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 21, 2019

Trump predicted a Patriots win during a CBS News interview which aired before the game, according to The Hill.

“They have a very special owner and coach, and certainly they have, I guess, the greatest quarterback of all time,” he said.

“So I would say they would win,” Trump added. “As the expression goes, who knows. I hope it’s a great game.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.