Patriots QB Drake Maye Quotes Bible at Super Bowl Media Day, Hopes to Lead Others to Jesus

Things are going pretty darn swell for New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye.

He’s married to his childhood sweetheart. He’s being paid millions of dollars. His family is basically North Carolina sports royalty. He helped spearhead one of the grander NFL turnarounds for a moribund team (the Patriots won 14 games alone this year, versus just 16 over the last three seasons).

Oh, and the 23-year-old wunderkind will be a starting quarterback in the Super Bowl on Sunday — a childhood dream for countless NFL fans that will soon be realized by a player who can’t even rent a car without incurring “young renter” fees.

But even if Maye had none of that, the young gunslinger has made clear that he’d be just fine, because “fine” for him means whatever role God has given him.

And Maye is now using his rapidly growing platform to try and help others find a similar inner peace.

In the media scrums leading up to Super Bowl LX, Maye has obviously been one of the featured players. And one of the key topics he’s broached? His unwavering Christian faith.

When asked about inspiring others to faith, Maye gave a perfect response, which you can watch for yourself below:

“Yeah, I try to take advantage of this platform that I’ve been given,” Maye explained.

He continued, “And knowing that there’s always been a constant in my life, that’s been my faith. You know, knowing that, no matter, at any time, highs, lows, times where I feel like I need prayer, sometimes when I feel like I’m at the highest moments to talk, and knowing that relationship with the Lord.

“I’m a follower of Jesus Christ. The biggest thing in my life is keeping that at number one.”

Maye touched his faith during other media sessions.

His favorite Bible verse? It’s Proverbs 16:9.

“In their hearts humans plan their course,

but the Lord establishes their steps.”

Drake Mayes favorite Bible verse Proverbs 16-9 📖🙏🏼✝️ #NEPats #PatriotNation #ManofGod pic.twitter.com/8ceE71webd — Joe Coccia (@JoeLFGPatsPod) February 3, 2026

“In their hearts humans plan their course, but the Lord establishes their steps,” the profound passage reads.

Maye also shared some thoughts on marriage, per Fox News. And much in the same way he encourages teammates to find faith, he’s also been telling his teammates to get married.

“My teammates have a right to do whatever they choose,” he said. “I definitely would advise them to eventually get married. It’s one of the best things in life.

“It’s one of the best things I’ve experienced in my life. There’s no better feeling than coming home to a wife that loves you and cares for you and worried about your best interests. I know my teammates, some of them are experiencing different parts of their life in what stages.

“But I chose to get married young and I don’t regret it one bit.”

Maye is, for all intents and purposes, an apparent role model amid a sea of professional athletes who simply aren’t. That’s a rarity today, and one that should be commended even if you hate the Patriots dynasty and all of its associated “-gates.”

Maye and the Patriots will be underdogs going into Super Bowl LX against the juggernaut Seattle Seahawks.

But whatever happens on that gridiron on Sunday, it’s clear the Patriots are being led by a young man with his heart in the right place and his head screwed on right.

That’s far more valuable than winning a football game — even the Super Bowl.

