Patriots Star Patrick Chung Indicted on Felony Cocaine Charge, Faces Potential Prison Time

Patrick Chung #23 of the New England Patriots walks off the field before a game against the Tennessee Titans during week two of the preseason at Nissan Stadium on Aug. 17, 2019, in Nashville, Tennessee.Wesley Hitt / Getty ImagesPatrick Chung #23 of the New England Patriots walks off the field before a game against the Tennessee Titans during week two of the preseason at Nissan Stadium on Aug. 17, 2019, in Nashville, Tennessee. (Wesley Hitt / Getty Images)

By Joe Setyon
Published August 22, 2019 at 10:19am
New England Patriots star safety Patrick Chung was indicted earlier this month on a charge of felony cocaine possession, and if convicted could face several years behind bars.

The 32-year-old was indicted Aug. 8 by a grand jury in Belknap County, New Hampshire.

Chung “did possess or have under his control a quantity of the controlled substance cocaine” on June 25 in Meredith, New Hampshire, the indictment reads.

Chung “was not arrested and there is no [booking] photo to provide,” Meredith Police Chief Kevin Morrow told The Laconia Daily Sun, which was the first outlet to report the news.

If convicted of cocaine possession, according to The Sun, Chung could be looking at between 3 1/2 and 7 years in prison.

Specific details about the alleged incident remain unclear.

But a source told radio host Jim Murray of 98.5 The Sports Hub in Boston that police found cocaine after coming to Chung’s house when his alarm was tripped for after a breaking and entering.

“Patrick Chung’s home in Meredith had an alarm tripped for a B&E,” Murray tweeted, citing a source.

“Police show up to check on the home, have probable cause to enter the home, and ultimately end up finding cocaine, leading to the investigation and indictment,” he added.

Chung, a 10-year NFL veteran, has played nine seasons with the Patriots.

“He broke his arm in Super Bowl LIII and also reportedly underwent offseason shoulder surgery,” ESPN noted. “He was not present at the team’s Tuesday practice, after having been a regular participant in practices.”

The Patriots released a brief statement on the matter.

“We are aware of the reports regarding Patrick Chung. We will not be commenting while his judicial proceedings take place,” the statement reads.

Chung is set to be arraigned Wednesday morning.

Joe Setyon
Associate story editor
Joe Setyon is an associate story editor for The Western Journal who has spent his entire professional career in editing and reporting. He previously worked in Washington, D.C., as an assistant editor/reporter for Reason magazine.
Joe Setyon is an associate story editor for The Western Journal with several years of copy editing and reporting experience. He graduated with a degree in commuication studies from Grove City College, where he served as managing editor of the student-run newspaper. Joe previously worked as an assistant editor/reporter for Reason magazine, a libertarian publication in Washington, D.C., where he covered politics and wrote about government waste and abuse.
Birthplace
Brooklyn, New York
Topics of Expertise
Sports, Politics







