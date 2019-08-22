Patriots Star Patrick Chung Indicted on Felony Cocaine Charge, Faces Potential Prison Time

New England Patriots star safety Patrick Chung was indicted earlier this month on a charge of felony cocaine possession, and if convicted could face several years behind bars.

The 32-year-old was indicted Aug. 8 by a grand jury in Belknap County, New Hampshire.

BREAKING: @tomecurran has confirmed that Patriots safety Patrick Chung has been indicted for cocaine possession on June 25. Arraignment will be in August. More details to come… pic.twitter.com/l9QJoiVu84 — NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSBoston) August 22, 2019

Chung “did possess or have under his control a quantity of the controlled substance cocaine” on June 25 in Meredith, New Hampshire, the indictment reads.

Chung “was not arrested and there is no [booking] photo to provide,” Meredith Police Chief Kevin Morrow told The Laconia Daily Sun, which was the first outlet to report the news.

If convicted of cocaine possession, according to The Sun, Chung could be looking at between 3 1/2 and 7 years in prison.

Specific details about the alleged incident remain unclear.

But a source told radio host Jim Murray of 98.5 The Sports Hub in Boston that police found cocaine after coming to Chung’s house when his alarm was tripped for after a breaking and entering.

“Patrick Chung’s home in Meredith had an alarm tripped for a B&E,” Murray tweeted, citing a source.

Source: Patrick Chung’s home in Meredith had an alarm tripped for a B&E.Police show up to check on the home, have probable cause to enter the home, and ultimately end up finding cocaine, leading to the investigation and indictment. — Jim Murray (@bigjimmurray) August 22, 2019

“Police show up to check on the home, have probable cause to enter the home, and ultimately end up finding cocaine, leading to the investigation and indictment,” he added.

Chung, a 10-year NFL veteran, has played nine seasons with the Patriots.

“He broke his arm in Super Bowl LIII and also reportedly underwent offseason shoulder surgery,” ESPN noted. “He was not present at the team’s Tuesday practice, after having been a regular participant in practices.”

The Patriots released a brief statement on the matter.

Statement from the New England Patriots:We are aware of the reports regarding Patrick Chung. We will not be commenting while his judicial proceedings take place. — New England Patriots (@Patriots) August 22, 2019

“We are aware of the reports regarding Patrick Chung. We will not be commenting while his judicial proceedings take place,” the statement reads.

New England Patriots safety Patrick Chung is scheduled to be arraigned on a charge of cocaine possession on Wednesday, according to the Belknap County Attorney’s office in Laconia, New Hampshire. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 22, 2019

Chung is set to be arraigned Wednesday morning.

