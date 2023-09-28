Pattern Continues: Judge Issues Decision Against Trump Same Day Damning Hunter Biden Payments Revealed

Once again, a Democrat official has stepped in to try to drown out a story that suggests the Biden family engaged in public corruption.

On Tuesday, House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer reported his investigators had obtained two bank records showing Hunter Biden received wire transfer payments from Chinese national Jonathan Li in July and August 2019, totalling $260,000, while President Joe Biden was running for president.

The elder Biden’s home in Wilmington, Delaware, was listed as the beneficiary address, though Comer told Fox News host Laura Ingraham Hunter Biden was not even believed to be living there at the time.

“Bank records don’t lie but President Joe Biden does. In 2020, Joe Biden told Americans that his family never received money from China,” Comer said in a statement.

“We’ve already proved that to be a lie earlier this year, and now we know that two wires originating from Beijing listed Joe Biden’s Wilmington home as the beneficiary address when he was running for President of the United States,” he added.

“When Joe Biden was vice president, he spoke on the phone and had coffee with Jonathan Li in Beijing, and later wrote a college letter of recommendation for his children,” Comer said.

The Oversight Committee further asserted in the news release that Li and Hunter Biden formed a business relationship during Joe Biden’s vice presidency.

Li is part of the Chinese Communist Party, Comer told Ingraham.

All told, the Bidens received millions of dollars from Chinese interests, the chairman added.

During a presidential debate with Trump in the fall of 2020, Biden denied Hunter received money from China.

“My son has not made money in terms of this thing about, you know, what are you talking about? China,” Biden said. “Nobody else has made money from China.”

GOP House Speaker Kevin McCarthy posted on social media, “Biden told this lie shortly after his son was wired $260k from China, with Joe’s Delaware home listed as the beneficiary address.”

So on the same day that the House Oversight Committee was releasing this damaging information about Hunter Biden’s Chinese business dealings, Manhattan Judge Arthur Engoron held Trump and the Trump Organization liable for fraud in a civil suit brought by Democrat Attorney General Letitia James.

Fox Business Network’s Maria Bartiromo responded on X, formerly Twitter, “Now we know why the NY judge decided to move on trump today. It’s all so obvious. And disgusting.”

This is part of a pattern with Democrats. It happened in March, when Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg indicted Trump the day after Comer revealed that Biden family members and associates received $3 million from Chinese business interests.

Then in June, the members of the Oversight Committee confirmed the existence of an FBI FD-1023 file containing allegations Joe and Hunter Biden each receiving a $5 million bribe from the Ukrainian energy firm Burisma.

The next day, special counsel Jack Smith indicted Trump for allegedly mishandling classified documents.

In late July, former Hunter Biden business partner Devon Archer testified before the House Oversight Committee that Joe Biden was part of at least 20 business calls with Hunter.

The next day, Smith indicted Trump for his alleged role in the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol incursion.

Timeline of Biden Crime News and Trump Search & Indictments 2022 August 4 – Wray testifies about Hunter’s laptop.

August 5 – Reported that Joe Biden met with Chinese energy executives tied to Hunter.

Then on Friday, Aug. 11, Attorney General Merrick Garland appoints U.S. Attorney David Weiss as a special counsel after Hunter Biden’s sweetheart plea deal falls through.

The following Monday, Aug. 14, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis indicts Trump for taking part in an alleged conspiracy to overturn the 2020 presidential election results in Georgia.

Taking us to the present, when Engoron, a Democrat, ruled Tuesday that Trump and his business associates overvalued properties owned by himself and the Trump Organization.

The judge said that Trump’s Palm Beach, Florida property, Mar-a-Lago Club, should be valued at $18 million to $27. 6 million versus the approximately $426.5 million to $612 million valuation Trump used.

Last year, Forbes Magazine described the 128-room mansion and estate — which sits on 20 acres, including beachfront and access to a golf course just minutes away — as the “crown jewel of Palm Beach.”

A “conservative” estimate the business news outlet placed of the property’s value is $350 million, though it noted an aggressive one came in at $725 million.

A local real estate agent told the New York Post he would list the property for at least $300 million.

As a reference point, Rush Limbaugh’s widow, Kathryn Adams Limbaugh, sold the broadcasting icon’s Palm Beach compound, which is on 2.6 acres of land, for $155 million in March.

Further, a two-acre wooded lot just 5 minutes from Mar-a-Lago is listed at $150 million, according to the Post.

Trump, understandably, reacted strongly to the ruling.

“The widespread, radical attack against me, my family, and my supporters has now devolved to new, un-American depths, at the hands of a DERANGED New York State Judge, doing the bidding of a completely biased and corrupt ‘Prosecutor,’ Letitia James, who ran for office based on a ‘Get Trump’ platform before even knowing anything about me,” Trump posted on TruthSocial.

“We are rapidly becoming a Communist Country, and my Civil Rights have been taken away from me,” he continued. “A Highly Politicized Democrat Judge … simply rule[d], despite all of the evidence to the contrary, that I committed fraud, which is both ridiculous and untrue.”



The former president questioned who exactly were the victims of the fraud he supposedly perpetrated.

“There was no trial and no jury for the supposed ‘wrongdoing’ OF FULLY PAYING BACK SOPHISTICATED WALL STREET BANKS IN FULL, WITH INTEREST, WITH NO DEFAULTS, AND WITH NO VICTIMS,” he wrote.

“These banks were represented by the largest, most sophisticated Law Firms in the Country,” Trump highlighted.

In other words, if he overvalued his properties in the way Engoron determined, the banks’ lawyers and researchers would have surely reached that conclusion and not loaned Trump and the Trump Organization the money they sought.

Trump rightly pointed out on Wednesday, “If I weren’t running for President, and winning, none of these politically motivated lawsuits would be taking place!”

The Democrats have employed their same playbook of always seeking to drown out bad news about the Bidens with a further legal move against Trump.

It’s so patently obvious what’s happening that it’s almost laughable.

The gears of justice need to move inextricably in Trump’s favor and put these lawless Democrat officials to shame.

