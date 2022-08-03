House Speaker Nancy Pelosi might have spent the past weeks preoccupied with her Pacific adventure, but there’s no getting around the mounting scandal surrounding her multi-millionaire, stock-broker husband, Paul.

As more information regarding the 82-year-old’s DUI arrest in Napa County is revealed the situation gets worse and worse.

To recap: Paul Pelosi was involved in a collision with another driver on May 28 on California Route 29. Police found him sitting in the driver’s seat of his damaged Porshe with red, watery eyes, slurring his speech and smelling strongly of alcohol.

The other driver in a Jeep suffered minor injuries. Pelosi, when met by officers, was slurring his speech, showing “signs of impairment” and handed the officers a police courtesy card with his license.

Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Paul Pelosi, had slurred speech, red and watery eyes, and a drug in his system at the time of his arrest for driving under the influence of alcohol, according to new court documents. https://t.co/ioKLZLkJZf — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) August 3, 2022

Fox News reported, “Pelosi allegedly handed officers his driver’s license and an ’11-99 Foundation’ card when they asked for his ID, according to the documents. The 11-99 Foundation is a California Highway Patrol charity that supports officers and provides scholarships for their children.”

Social media lit up with the report about Pelosi’s apparent attempt to sway the officer with the charity card:

BREAKING REPORT: Paul Pelosi INJURED DRIVER in May 28th DUI Accident – Court Docs Reveal Pelosi also had DRUG IN HIS SYSTEM and Attempted to Present a GET OUT OF JAIL FREE card… — Chuck Callesto (@ChuckCallesto) August 3, 2022

⁉️Pelosi💥Drugs💥DUI⁉️ @SpeakerPelosi’s husband, #PaulPelosi befuddled an attempt to hand Police a Get Out Of Jail Free “Police Courte$y Card” showing he had made previous donations 💵 Was that before or after the Democrat supported, defund Police Movement? pic.twitter.com/ZvH7f9B6EK — Jenny Swisher BSN RN (@mommaleo) August 3, 2022

A police privileged card. That’s called a “get out of jail free” @SpeakerPelosi that I’m not surprised he had the card and expected to use it Paul Pelosi allegedly slurred speech, had drug in system and handed over police privilege card during DUI busthttps://t.co/dJoc8YJXOo — An American 🇺🇸 (@Joe7993) August 3, 2022

Yes, he was allegedly under the influence of alcohol (his blood alcohol content was .082%, according to KPIX). And we’re told he tried to use the old “get out of jail free card” trick. But we now have reason to believe he also had a drug in his system as well.

The most recent updates have indicated that not only was the octagenarian driving under the influence of alcohol showing the aforementioned “signs of impairment” in a field sobriety test where officers “observed objective signs and symptoms of alcohol intoxication,” according to Fox News.

The police complaint filed against him also noted that “He was unsteady on his feet, his speech was slurred, and he had a strong odor of an alcohol beverage emanating from his breath,” and he had “red/watery” eyes.

The charging document contained the language that Mr. Pelosi injured the driver of the other vehicle “while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage and a drug and under their combined influence.”

Do you actually think Paul Pelosi will serve any jail time? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 12% (232 Votes) No: 88% (1732 Votes)

Fox did not identify the “drug,” and it wasn’t clear if the arrest report did so. Mr. Pelosi’s attorney, Amanda Bevins, tried to downplay the reference to a “drug” in her client’s sytem.

“I believe that the drug reference is part of the statutory boilerplate language in the complaint,” she said, according to Fox.

Maybe so, maybe not.

At the very minimum, it would seem that Speaker Pelosi’s husband, in an astonishing display of sheer hubris and (let’s be honest) elitism, decided that he could just slide over a card from a police charity he’s donated to in order to make a DUI car accident with an injured party “go away.”

The New York Post reported in June that the officer-worn bodycam footage of the arrest would not be released under the guise that it could “jeopardize” the investigation.

But the conversation that took place between Pelosi and the arresting officer has to be released, if for no other reason than that the American people need to hear how police treated the most privileged of the privileged.

If Pelosi said anything akin to “Don’t you know who I AM?” the American people should know about it.

If the people of this nation are to have any confidence in our justice system, then Mr. Paul Pelosi must be prosecuted competently, fairly and very, very publicly.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.