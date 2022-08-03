Share
Paul Pelosi Had 'Drug' in His System, Tried to Use 'Get Out of Jail Free Card' During DUI Bust: Report

 By Matthew Holloway  August 3, 2022 at 12:14pm
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi might have spent the past weeks preoccupied with her Pacific adventure, but there’s no getting around the mounting scandal surrounding her multi-millionaire, stock-broker husband, Paul.

As more information regarding the 82-year-old’s DUI arrest in Napa County is revealed the situation gets worse and worse.

To recap: Paul Pelosi was involved in a collision with another driver on May 28 on California Route 29. Police found him sitting in the driver’s seat of his damaged Porshe with red, watery eyes, slurring his speech and smelling strongly of alcohol.

The other driver in a Jeep suffered minor injuries. Pelosi, when met by officers, was slurring his speech, showing “signs of impairment” and handed the officers a police courtesy card with his license.

Fox News reported, “Pelosi allegedly handed officers his driver’s license and an ’11-99 Foundation’ card when they asked for his ID, according to the documents. The 11-99 Foundation is a California Highway Patrol charity that supports officers and provides scholarships for their children.”

Social media lit up with the report about Pelosi’s apparent attempt to sway the officer with the charity card:

Yes, he was allegedly under the influence of alcohol (his blood alcohol content was .082%, according to KPIX). And we’re told he tried to use the old “get out of jail free card” trick. But we now have reason to believe he also had a drug in his system as well.

The most recent updates have indicated that not only was the octagenarian driving under the influence of alcohol showing the aforementioned “signs of impairment” in a field sobriety test where officers “observed objective signs and symptoms of alcohol intoxication,” according to Fox News.

The police complaint filed against him also noted that “He was unsteady on his feet, his speech was slurred, and he had a strong odor of an alcohol beverage emanating from his breath,” and he had “red/watery” eyes.

The charging document contained the language that Mr. Pelosi injured the driver of the other vehicle “while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage and a drug and under their combined influence.”

Fox did not identify the “drug,” and it wasn’t clear if the arrest report did so. Mr. Pelosi’s attorney, Amanda Bevins, tried to downplay the reference to a “drug” in her client’s sytem.

“I believe that the drug reference is part of the statutory boilerplate language in the complaint,” she said, according to Fox.

Maybe so, maybe not.

At the very minimum, it would seem that Speaker Pelosi’s husband, in an astonishing display of sheer hubris and (let’s be honest) elitism, decided that he could just slide over a card from a police charity he’s donated to in order to make a DUI car accident with an injured party “go away.”

The New York Post reported in June that the officer-worn bodycam footage of the arrest would not be released under the guise that it could “jeopardize” the investigation.

But the conversation that took place between Pelosi and the arresting officer has to be released, if for no other reason than that the American people need to hear how police treated the most privileged of the privileged.

If Pelosi said anything akin to “Don’t you know who I AM?” the American people should know about it.

If the people of this nation are to have any confidence in our justice system, then Mr. Paul Pelosi must be prosecuted competently, fairly and very, very publicly.

