Paul Pelosi Involved in Hit-and-Run, Was Found on Nearby Road with Heavily Damaged Car, Muddled Memory

Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi, will face charges after a hit-and-run accident Friday, reports say.

The accident marks the second time the husband of the former Democratic Party leader in the House has been in an accident in the space of four years.

The 2022 incident ended with a DUI plea from Pelosi, but police this time said that no alcohol was involved.

According to The Associated Press, Pelosi was driving his car in Yountville, a town in Napa Valley, when the accident occurred — roughly 10 miles south of the Pelosi family’s vineyard in St. Helena, California.

The AP said that “he struck a legally parked car on the side of the road, briefly stopped and then drove away, the Napa County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release Saturday. There were no reported injuries.”

The New York Post said that Pelosi hit the car so hard that its tire was knocked onto the curb.

The 86-year-old Pelosi was found by cops a short distance away after a witness called 911. When the sheriff’s deputies arrived, they noticed what the AP described as “severe damage” to the front of Pelosi’s convertible; although Pelosi acknowledged that he had hit something, he said he was unsure about when or where the damage had occurred.

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Given Paul Pelosi’s record, a DUI may have looked like a distinct possibility. Preliminary tests showed a blood alcohol reading of 0.00, however.

“Driving Under the Influence was ruled out,” police said in a statement.

The AP initially reported that he might face charges. The Post’s report indicated he would, although police said he wasn’t taken into custody.

That, they noted, “is common for this type of offense, in accordance with misdemeanor arrest laws spelled out in 853.6 of the California Penal Code.”

That section states that if “a person is arrested for an offense declared to be a misdemeanor, including a violation of a city or county ordinance, and does not demand to be taken before a magistrate, that person shall, instead of being taken before a magistrate, be released.”

He will, however, be referred to the California Department of Motor Vehicles for a reevaluation, something both outlets said is common for older drivers when there is a question of diminished operating capacity.

The Napa County Sheriff’s Office said they are recommending Pelosi be charged with property damage hit-and-run with no bodily injury, a misdemeanor.

As for the Pelosi family, they were keeping quiet.

“Mr. Paul Pelosi has personally apologized to the owner of the vehicle and assured them that he would take responsibility for the damage to their vehicle,” a statement from a spokesperson for the Pelosi family told the Post.

“Speaker Pelosi will not be commenting further on this private matter.”

In 2022, Pelosi was arrested for DUI and spent two days in jail for an accident between his Porsche and a Jeep at night in Napa, California, CNN reported.

Authorities said Paul Pelosi was driving the sports car “while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage and a drug and under their combined influence.” In addition, he apparently tried to curry favor by handing officers an “11-99 Foundation” card along with his license when they arrived at the scene; the charity benefits California Highway Patrol families with emergency assistance and scholarships.

The criminal complaint alleged that he was “showing signs of impairment” at the scene and that he “was the proximate cause of the collision.”

Months later, Paul Pelosi was attacked by a hammer-wielding 42-year-old man named David Wayne DePape, who was searching for his wife; Nancy was away from the house at the time.

Video of the attack, released by a judge’s order, raised questions about Paul Pelosi’s cognitive state even before the hammer blow was delivered. In addition, Pelosi reportedly told 911 that the intruder was a “friend.”

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