Paul Pelosi Just Got Owned by Police Group After Shady Conduct During DUI Arrest

A California law enforcement association no longer wants Paul Pelosi as a supporter.

The California Highway Patrol 11-99 Foundation terminated Pelosi’s lifetime membership in a Wednesday letter following his DUI guilty plea earlier this week.

“After evaluating the events that led to Mr. Pelosi’s arrest and conviction, we are revoking Mr. Pelosi’s lifetime membership with the CHP 11-99 Foundation effective immediately,” the organization announced in a Thursday news release.

The charity is pointing to Pelosi’s display of his lifetime membership credentials during his arrest in May as an undue attempt to secure favorable treatment from police.

Pelosi is the husband of Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi.

“The mere presentation of his 11-99 Foundation identification credentials to law enforcement made it appear that he was presenting them for preferential treatment whether that was the case or not which violates the terms and conditions he agreed to on his membership application,” the group said.

“These actions reflected poorly on the 11-99 Foundation and undermined our important mission.”

Pelosi also claimed to be a “high-profile person” while speaking to law enforcement after the car crash in Napa County.

Court documents described the member of California political royalty as exhibiting signs of impairment, such as slurring his speech and smelling of alcohol, the New York Post reported.

The CHP 11-99 Foundation supports the employees of the CHP and their families, administering charity aid and scholarships.

It is asking Pelosi to return any membership items he’s received and said it will refund his donations to the group.

The foundation had been waiting for the adjudication of the DUI case before taking action on Pelosi’s membership.

Pelosi was sentenced to five days in jail for the DUI offense, with prosecutors dropping another charge in a plea deal.

He has already served four days of his jail time and will complete the final day in a court-ordered work program.

He will also have to undergo a three-month drunk driving program and serve three years of probation.

