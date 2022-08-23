Paul Pelosi Pleads Guilty to DUI Charge, Gets Off with No Additional Jail Time

Paul Pelosi has managed to skirt jail time for his DUI offense back in May.

On May 28, Pelosi, husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, was involved in a collision with another driver in Napa County, California.

Police found him sitting in the driver’s seat of his Porshe with red, watery eyes, slurring his speech and smelling of alcohol. He was tested for and found to be under the influence of alcohol, with a blood alcohol content of .082 percent.

On Tuesday, Pelosi pleaded guilty to driving under the influence and causing injury and was offered a plea deal.

According to Fox News, the deal includes a jail term of five days, although Judge Joseph Solga ruled that Pelosi has already served four of them.

Pelosi will serve the fifth and final day in a court-appointed work program.

In addition, Pelosi is required to undergo a three-month drunk driving program, serve three years probation, make restitution payments and have an ignition interlock device attached to his vehicle for one year.

According to an Aug. 1 statement from the Napa County District Attorney’s Office, Pelosi was initially charged with a second crime — driving with a .08 percent blood alcohol level or higher causing injury.

However, Solga dismissed the second charge “in the interest of justice,” Fox reported.

A previous statement issued by the district attorney’s office detailed exactly why the office had chosen to file misdemeanor charges against the House speaker’s husband.

Throughout the scandal, Nancy Pelosi has refused to comment on her husband’s arrest.

According to Fox, her office has chosen to refer to it as a “private matter.”

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.