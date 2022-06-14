Paul Pelosi's Drunken Mugshot Finally Released to the Public

California authorities released the mugshot of Paul Pelosi taken last month after an accident that resulted in drunk driving charges against House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband.

However, officials are not releasing any footage of the arrest, saying it could “jeopardize” an investigation, according to Fox News.

The California Highway Patrol on Thursday turned down a public records request seeking bodycam and dashcam video.

“The Public Records Unit (PRU) has determined the Department possesses records responsive to your request,” CHP said, according to Fox News.

“However, the Napa County District Attorney’s Office has advised the release of records would jeopardize an ongoing investigation. As such, records are being withheld pursuant to Government Code section 6254 (f).”

Pelosi was cited for two DUI-related charges for the May 28 accident in which Pelosi’s vehicle collided with a Jeep. He was charged with one count of driving under the influence and another for driving with a blood alcohol content level of 0.08 or higher, according to the New York Post.

Napa County District Attorney Allison Haley said on Thursday that Paul Pelosi will appear on August 3 in Napa County Superior Court. If criminal charges are filed, they would be formally presented then.

“The case is currently under review to decide what, if any, charges will be filed against Mr. Pelosi,” Haley said. “This is standard protocol for any DUI case that is referred by a law enforcement agency in Napa County.”

Paul Pelosi, 82, was returning from a dinner party when the accident took place. No injuries were reported in connection with the crash, which took place while Nancy Pelosi was in Rhode Island.

On Friday, before the mug shot had been released, Fox News host Jesse Watters said the case “pretty much has been buried from the public.”

Watters used the word ”stonewalled” to characterize how state officials were responding to requests for information, saying his show had “gotten nothing but the runaround.”

“Paul is set to appear in court on August 3rd, but the D.A. still hasn’t decided if she’ll file charges. Will she?” Watters wrote, adding that “ this story has basically been ignored.”

“Even Mothers Against Drunk Driving has yet to make a statement on Pelosi’s reckless behavior. We’ve made multiple attempts to contact them in the past 48 hours, and they haven’t even responded to us. It’s kind of bizarre,” he wrote.

“It feels like there’s a serious effort to sweep Pelosi’s arrest under the rug, opening the lane for this D.A. to easily give him a pass thanks to his liberal privilege,” Watters said.

Paul Pelosi has been a successful investor in stocks.

