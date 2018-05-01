Pavlich and Boothe Team Up: Trump ‘Making History’ While Obama Did Nothing for Nobel

Fox News contributors Katie Pavlich and Lisa Boothe both made the case Tuesday for how much more deserving President Donald Trump would be for receiving the Nobel Peace Prize than former President Barack Obama was.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in said Monday that Trump deserves to win the prize for his role in bringing about the denuclearization talks on the Korean peninsula and the possibility of an official end to the decades-long war between North and South.

Moon and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un met and signed the Panmunjeom Declaration on Friday stating that “there will be no more war on the Korean Peninsula and thus a new era of peace has begun.”

Pavlich contrasted these beginnings of real moves toward peace with Obama’s non-existent resume in that regard when he received the Nobel Prize just months into his presidency in 2009.

“If you look at not only the year before he was given the prize, essentially, the only thing he did was get elected,” said Pavlich. “And if you look at his foreign policy in the seven years following that, it was a complete disaster.”

She then listed some of Obama’s foreign policy failures, including the rise of ISIS in Syria and Iraq (after Obama described the terrorist organization as the “JV squad”), Iran promoting war throughout the Middle East (as Obama negotiated the nuclear deal with the rogue regime), and North Korea making significant advances in its nuclear weapons program and intercontinental ballistic missile capability under Obama’s watch.

“So to say he deserved a peace prize when he hadn’t done anything and his legacy in terms of foreign policy was going to be so egregious was a bit much,” Pavlich said.

Boothe agreed.

“You literally have history being made under President Trump, but yet President Obama got a Nobel Peace Prize for doing nothing,” she said.

Boothe also dinged the mainstream media for failing to adequately cover the unfolding historic events.

“You’ve got most of the mainstream media still focusing on Stormy Daniels or Russia, while history is being made, and it’s not getting any attention, and he’s not getting any credit,” Boothe said.

In 2015, former Nobel secretary Geir Lundestad told the Associated Press that he regretted giving the award to Obama, saying it was more aspirational in nature, and the prize awarded to the 44th president failed to achieve its intended result.

Trump was asked about he possibility of a Nobel Prize on Tuesday and responded that Moon “was very nice when he suggested it.”

"I just think that [South Korea's] President Moon was very nice when he suggested it. I want to get peace, that's the main thing," President Trump says of suggested Nobel Peace Prize for dealings with North Korea pic.twitter.com/SzPIIjspAS — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) May 1, 2018

“I want to get peace. That’s the main thing,” Trump responded. “I want to get it done.”

