SECTIONS
Education Politics
Print

Pavlich Tells AOC: Your College Debt Is Not My Responsibility

×
By Randy DeSoto
Published June 26, 2019 at 7:28am
Print

Conservative commentator Katie Pavlich responded on Tuesday to Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s legislation calling for taxpayers to take over the nation’s $1.6 trillion in student loan debt, saying individuals should be responsible for their own college expenses.

Ocasio-Cortez, 29, acknowledged she would be a personal beneficiary of the legislation, which was proposed in the Senate by Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders.

Ocasio-Cortez, who is co-sponsoring a pair of House bills that serve as companion legislation, argued at a news conference on Monday that health care and education are “human rights” that should be guaranteed by the government.

The freshman representative told a story about a friend of hers named Andrea who some years ago was admitted into multiple prestigious universities, but grappled with whether she wanted to take on $250,000 in student loan debt to attend.

“And she came from a solid, middle-class family,” Ocasio-Cortez said. “She was not exceedingly wealthy. And so she got into her dream college, but her dream college offered her no scholarships, just loans.”

TRENDING: Russia Warns of New Cuban Missile Crisis as Most Powerful Warship Docks in Cuba

Ocasio-Cortez said she was a 19-year-old college student herself when she was trying to advise Andrea, then a 17-year-old high school student, whether it would be a good idea to go to her dream college in light of the cost.

“I think that, in an of itself, illustrates the absurdity of our educating financing system. That alone illustrates it,” the lawmaker said.

Pavlich, 30, was not buying it. In a Twitter post, she wrote: “Not my responsibility to pay for your ‘dream college.’ Your dream, your choice, your debt. Not mine or anyone else’s. It’s called personal responsibility.”

Do you think Pavlich is right?

The Fox News contributor attended the University of Arizona (a public college in her home state), graduating in 2010. According to U.S. News & World Report, the in-state tuition and fees are now approximately $12,000 per year. In 2010, tuition was about $7,000 per year.

By contrast, Ocasio-Cortez graduated from Boston University in 2011, a private school where the tuition and fees now run about $54,000 per year. In 2011, tuition was about $40,000 per year.

CNN reported that the Sanders/Ocasio-Cortez’s plan would cancel $1.6 trillion in student loan debt for 45 million debtors.

Sanders also attended Monday’s news conference.

RELATED: Democrats Approve Health Care for All Illegal Immigrants, Trump Fires Back: ‘That’s the End of That Race!’

“The bottom line is we shouldn’t be punishing people for getting to higher education,” he said, according to WTOP. “It is time to hit the reset button. Under the proposal that we introduced today, all student debt would be canceled in six months.”

The plan would tax Wall Street financial transactions to raise the funds to pay off student debt and calls for tuition-free higher education going forward, according to CNBC.

Charlie Kirk, executive director of the young conservatives group Turning Point USA, argued in a commentary piece for Fox News that Sanders’ proposal would surely lead to public graft.

“This one-time $1.6 trillion transaction would likely be the largest single act of wealth transfer in history,” he wrote. “The resulting concentration of government power inside of higher education would provide for endless opportunities for graft.”

He also pointed out that one reason higher education is so expensive is because of government steps to make it more affordable.

“There is no question that there is a financial crisis in America’s higher education,” Kirk wrote, a paragraph later. “For decades, the government has been providing the necessary liquidity through easy student loans, which in turn has allowed the universities to raise tuition without consequence.”

Kirk further warned such massive giveaways could, in the end, lead to the country’s demise.

“You certainly have the choice, more than ever before, to enjoy an immediate financial high at the expense of someone else,” he concluded. “The comedown from that high could quite likely lead to the end of the American Republic.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Randy DeSoto
Senior Staff Writer
Randy DeSoto has written more than 1,000 articles for The Western Journal since he joined the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto is the senior staff writer for The Western Journal. He wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith







Exclusive: Papadopoulos Predicts How Mueller’s Congressional Testimony Will Backfire on Dems
Pavlich Tells AOC: Your College Debt Is Not My Responsibility
Would Trump Fill SCOTUS Vacancy Before 2020? ‘Of Course’
LA County Removing up to 1.5 Million Names from Voter Rolls as Part of Lawsuit Settlement
Nancy Pelosi Details Contentious Phone Call with Trump: ‘You’re Scaring the Children of America’
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×