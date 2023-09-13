Share
'Pawn Stars' Celebrity Corey 'Big Hoss' Harrison Arrested

 By Jack Davis  September 13, 2023 at 8:46am
A star of the reality show “Pawn Stars” has been arrested in Las Vegas on a DUI charge.

Richard Corey Harrison, 40, was pulled over Sept. 8, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department documents said, according to KLAS-TV.

Pawn Stars” chronicles the adventures of a family-owned pawn shop in Las Vegas. The long-running show debuted in 2009 and appears on the History Channel. Corey Harrison, the son of owner Rick Harrison, is known on the show as “Big Hoss.”

The arrest report said a white Ford pickup truck was “veering” back and forth between the highway’s right lane and the bicycle lane at about 2 a.m., according to KLAS.

Police told the driver he was pulled over for failing to stay in his lane, to which Harrison replied that the vehicle “does pull to the right,” police said.

The report said Harrison’s eyes were bloodshot, “watery,” and “droopy” and that he had a “blank stare.” The report said the truck smelled of alcohol, and that the smell followed Harrison as he exited the vehicle.

A field sobriety test was issued. Then police sought more.

“I advised Harrison I believed he was under the influence of alcohol and requested he provide a blood or breath sample,” the responding officer wrote, according to KNTV-TV. “He at first said he should probably ask for his lawyer.”

Have you ever watched “Pawn Stars?”

Harrison was told his license would be revoked and a search warrant sought to get the blood sample if Harrison refused. He then agreed to allow a blood sample.

Harrison later spoke to the Las Vegas Review-Journal about the incident.

“I suck at playing Simon Says,” he said, referring to the field sobriety test.

“You’re obviously nervous every time you get pulled over. It’s not a normal thing for me. It’s, stand on this leg, stand on that leg, walk in a straight line. I felt I passed it. But the test is meant for you to fail, no matter what,” he said.

“I’m like, you’re giving me a field sobriety test? How about, give me a breathalyzer and let’s cut the (BS) out. (The officer) said it was broken. But I’m like, amongst the four police officers that were here, there wasn’t one breathalyzer? After pulling me over suspecting I’ve been drinking? I would have definitely called for a vehicle with one,” he said.

Harrison told the Review-Journal he would be hiring an attorney to contest the charges.

“I’m not going to say, ‘(Screw) Metro! Drinking and driving should be legal.’ I’m not trying to be that guy. But I’m the guy who, when I get punched in the face, I am going to fight back,” he said.

Harrison said he had just arrived in Las Vegas after filming an episode of “Pawn Stars Do America” in Minnesota.

Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
