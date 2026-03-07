Pawn Stars' Corey Harrison Pleads with Fans for Financial Help Amid Dire Medical Situation

Few reality television shows have captured attentions — and fans — quite like “Pawn Stars.”

And now, one of the stars of the hit History channel series is turning to those very same fans for help.

(For the unaware, “Pawn Stars” follows a Las Vegas pawnshop run by three generations of the Harrison family. If you’ve never seen it, imagine “Antiques Roadshow” with a splash of typical reality television family drama.)

Corey “Big Hoss” Harrison was badly injured in a motorcycle accident in Mexico, according to a GoFundMe shared by Harrison’s X account.

The GoFundMe started by Aron Chambers, Harrison’s close friend, says that the television star was “fighting for his life” after an accident in Tulum, Mexico.

“Off camera, he’s just Corey: loyal, proud, independent, and someone who’s always there for his friends and family. Right now, though, he needs our help more than ever,” Chambers said of Harrison.

“Just days before his father Rick Harrison’s wedding in Cancun in February 2026, Corey was involved in a major motorcycle crash in Tulum,” the fundraising page explained.

(Tulum is a municipality in Mexico, and Harrison apparently has a home there.)

“He suffered devastating injuries: 11 fractured ribs, a punctured lung, a concussion, and internal bleeding,” Chambers posted. “He was rushed to a hospital in Playa del Carmen, where the reality of medical emergencies in Mexico hit hard — costs add up fast, and payment is often required upfront.

“After 14 grueling days in the hospital, the financial pressure became too much, and Corey had no choice but to check himself out against medical advice. We brought him back to his home in Tulum, hoping some rest would turn things around. It didn’t. Within hours, Corey was in excruciating pain.

“A house doctor came in to administer IV fluids and morphine treatments. Corey was incredibly hesitant to take heavy pain meds, especially after losing his brother Adam to an overdose just last year, but the agony left him with no other option. The next day, his oxygen levels plummeted to dangerously low levels.

“In a heartbreaking moment that shook all of us to our core, Corey looked at us and said, ‘I’m just going to die out here. I don’t have the money to keep paying these people.’

“We knew we couldn’t let that happen.”

Harrison has apparently emptied his bank accounts to keep these critical treatments going. His friends, including Chambers, have also maxed out credit cards.

Despite the popularity of the show, Harrison’s story has actually engendered quite a bit of backlash, at least on social media.

Critics have claimed that Harrison should have ample funding to pay for his own medical bills, given his status as a television star, instead of trying to raise $18,000 on GoFundMe.

Harrison caught wind of some of that blowback, and responded on X.

Ok, I’m getting some really nasty comments on the TMZ website from people who don’t know me or the money I’ve donated to the Children’s Hospital over the years. I even sent TMZ a copy of my bank account and the bills I’ve paid to show the situation I’m dealing with.

When I get… — corey harrison (@corey_harrison) March 6, 2026

“Ok, I’m getting some really nasty comments on the TMZ website from people who don’t know me or the money I’ve donated to the Children’s Hospital over the years,” Harrison posted Thursday.

“I even sent TMZ a copy of my bank account and the bills I’ve paid to show the situation I’m dealing with,” he continued. “When I get back on my feet and I’m able to work again, I will donate all of the money that I receive back to the Children’s Hospital. Please, I’m asking nicely — don’t kick a person when they are already down.

“Thank you to all the people who have said something kind or have donated. It truly means a lot.”

