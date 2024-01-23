'Pawn Stars' Rick Harrison Blames Border Crisis for Son's Death: 'We Must Do Better'
“Pawn Stars” patriarch Rick Harrison blamed the crisis on the nation’s southern border for the drug overdose death of his son, saying the Biden administration “must do better” to curb the fentanyl epidemic metastasizing nationwide.
Adam Harrison died Friday at the age of 39.
“Yes, I can confirm Adam died from a fentanyl overdose,” Rick Harrison told TMZ. “The fentanyl crisis in this country must be taken more seriously. It seems it is just flowing over the borders and nothing is being done about it. We must do better.”
“Pawn Stars,” a hit reality TV star that debuted in 2009, chronicles the Harrison family’s experiences running their Gold & Silver Pawn Shop in Las Vegas. Adam was not featured on the program but worked at the store before the show launched.
While deciding to take drugs is an individual’s choice, the Biden administration’s border security failures are fueling a deadly nationwide fentanyl epidemic.
Rick Harrison joins a growing legion of Americans who are demanding that President Joe Biden stop enabling the fentanyl crisis by leaving our southern border unsecured.
In October, Republican Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds welcomed back National Guard troops she had deployed to secure the Texas border pursuant to an emergency request from fellow Republican Gov. Greg Abbott.
At the time, Reynolds said the mission was necessary because Iowa — which is more than 13 hours from the Texas border — was being ravaged by a catastrophic drug epidemic resulting from the mass infiltration of illicit drugs flooding our porous southern border.
Iowa deployed 109 soldiers and 31 Troopers to the Southern Border because protecting Iowans begins at the border.
Drugs have one degree of separation from Mexico to Iowa. In just 3 months, Iowa DPS has seized:
➡️ 334 lbs of Meth
➡️ 15,350 Fentanyl pills
➡️ 72 lbs of Cocaine pic.twitter.com/XNd3EFfKix
— Gov. Kim Reynolds (@IAGovernor) October 25, 2023
In August 2022, the Drug Enforcement Administration issued an advisory warning the public about the disturbing trend of brightly colored fentanyl being used to target children.
“Rainbow fentanyl — fentanyl pills and powder that come in a variety of bright colors, shapes and sizes — is a deliberate effort by drug traffickers to drive addiction amongst kids and young adults,” DEA Administrator Anne Milgram said in a statement.
“The men and women of the DEA are relentlessly working to stop the trafficking of rainbow fentanyl and defeat the Mexican drug cartels that are responsible for the vast majority of the fentanyl that is being trafficked in the United States.”
In October 2022, the DEA seized rainbow fentanyl and fentanyl pills in 18 different states. Despite these efforts, fentanyl continues to flood the country.
10/9: CBP officers at the Nogales POE discovered a new version of “rainbow” fentanyl pills not encountered before. Approx 413,000 fentanyl pills were seized. 44,000 of those had the rainbow colors combined in each pill. 7.4 lbs fentanyl powder, 14.4 lbs heroin was also seized. pic.twitter.com/Kbs9XTdlWj
— Port Director Michael W. Humphries (@CBPPortDirNOG) October 11, 2022
On January 12, CBP officers in Arizona located and seized approximately 492,000 fentanyl pills hidden inside the bed of a pickup truck.
Learn more: https://t.co/fjMLrBaEdA pic.twitter.com/ZFuNpiyOT4
— CBP (@CBP) January 21, 2024
CBP officers at the Nogales POE seized:
1/09: Approx. 278,080 fentanyl pills concealed in the dash and spare tire of a car
1/10: Approx. 54,340 fentanyl pills strapped to the body of a traveler
1/11: Approx. 172,480 fentanyl pills hidden in the dash and rocker panels of a vehicle pic.twitter.com/q5qkhv1881
— Port Director Michael W. Humphries (@CBPPortDirNOG) January 18, 2024
Biden’s inexcusable encouragement of daily border invasions and the resulting fentanyl crisis are having deadly, widespread consequences that directly and indirectly affect all Americans.
A nonstop barrage of illegal aliens and illicit drugs is accelerating the collapse of the United States by endangering public safety, draining public resources and jeopardizing national security.
No country can withstand this kind of relentless assault on a daily basis without buckling under.
