'Pawn Stars' Rick Harrison Blames Border Crisis for Son's Death: 'We Must Do Better'

“Pawn Stars” patriarch Rick Harrison blamed the crisis on the nation’s southern border for the drug overdose death of his son, saying the Biden administration “must do better” to curb the fentanyl epidemic metastasizing nationwide.

Adam Harrison died Friday at the age of 39.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rick Harrison (@rick_harrison)

“Yes, I can confirm Adam died from a fentanyl overdose,” Rick Harrison told TMZ. “The fentanyl crisis in this country must be taken more seriously. It seems it is just flowing over the borders and nothing is being done about it. We must do better.”

“Pawn Stars,” a hit reality TV star that debuted in 2009, chronicles the Harrison family’s experiences running their Gold & Silver Pawn Shop in Las Vegas. Adam was not featured on the program but worked at the store before the show launched.

While deciding to take drugs is an individual’s choice, the Biden administration’s border security failures are fueling a deadly nationwide fentanyl epidemic.

Rick Harrison joins a growing legion of Americans who are demanding that President Joe Biden stop enabling the fentanyl crisis by leaving our southern border unsecured.

In October, Republican Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds welcomed back National Guard troops she had deployed to secure the Texas border pursuant to an emergency request from fellow Republican Gov. Greg Abbott.

Should the government be shut down until our border is secured? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 96% (85 Votes) No: 4% (4 Votes)

At the time, Reynolds said the mission was necessary because Iowa — which is more than 13 hours from the Texas border — was being ravaged by a catastrophic drug epidemic resulting from the mass infiltration of illicit drugs flooding our porous southern border.

Iowa deployed 109 soldiers and 31 Troopers to the Southern Border because protecting Iowans begins at the border. Drugs have one degree of separation from Mexico to Iowa. In just 3 months, Iowa DPS has seized: ➡️ 334 lbs of Meth

➡️ 15,350 Fentanyl pills

➡️ 72 lbs of Cocaine pic.twitter.com/XNd3EFfKix — Gov. Kim Reynolds (@IAGovernor) October 25, 2023

In August 2022, the Drug Enforcement Administration issued an advisory warning the public about the disturbing trend of brightly colored fentanyl being used to target children.

“Rainbow fentanyl — fentanyl pills and powder that come in a variety of bright colors, shapes and sizes — is a deliberate effort by drug traffickers to drive addiction amongst kids and young adults,” DEA Administrator Anne Milgram said in a statement.

“The men and women of the DEA are relentlessly working to stop the trafficking of rainbow fentanyl and defeat the Mexican drug cartels that are responsible for the vast majority of the fentanyl that is being trafficked in the United States.”

In October 2022, the DEA seized rainbow fentanyl and fentanyl pills in 18 different states. Despite these efforts, fentanyl continues to flood the country.

10/9: CBP officers at the Nogales POE discovered a new version of “rainbow” fentanyl pills not encountered before. Approx 413,000 fentanyl pills were seized. 44,000 of those had the rainbow colors combined in each pill. 7.4 lbs fentanyl powder, 14.4 lbs heroin was also seized. pic.twitter.com/Kbs9XTdlWj — Port Director Michael W. Humphries (@CBPPortDirNOG) October 11, 2022

On January 12, CBP officers in Arizona located and seized approximately 492,000 fentanyl pills hidden inside the bed of a pickup truck. Learn more: https://t.co/fjMLrBaEdA pic.twitter.com/ZFuNpiyOT4 — CBP (@CBP) January 21, 2024

CBP officers at the Nogales POE seized:

1/09: Approx. 278,080 fentanyl pills concealed in the dash and spare tire of a car

1/10: Approx. 54,340 fentanyl pills strapped to the body of a traveler

1/11: Approx. 172,480 fentanyl pills hidden in the dash and rocker panels of a vehicle pic.twitter.com/q5qkhv1881 — Port Director Michael W. Humphries (@CBPPortDirNOG) January 18, 2024

Biden’s inexcusable encouragement of daily border invasions and the resulting fentanyl crisis are having deadly, widespread consequences that directly and indirectly affect all Americans.

A nonstop barrage of illegal aliens and illicit drugs is accelerating the collapse of the United States by endangering public safety, draining public resources and jeopardizing national security.

No country can withstand this kind of relentless assault on a daily basis without buckling under.

A Note from Our Deputy Managing Editor: I heard a chilling comment the other day: “We don’t even know if an election will be held in 2024.” That wasn’t said by a conspiracy theorist or a doomsday prophet. No, former U.S. national security advisor Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn said that to the founder of The Western Journal, Floyd Brown. Gen. Flynn’s warning means that the 2024 election is the most important election for every single living American. If we lose this one to the wealthy elites who hate us, hate God, and hate what America stands for, we can only assume that 248 years of American history and the values we hold dear to our hearts may soon vanish. The end game is here, and as Benjamin Franklin said, “We must all hang together, or assuredly we shall all hang separately.” All of this means that without you, it’s over. We have the platform, the journalists, and the experience to fight back hard, but Big Tech is strangling us through advertising blacklists, shadow bans, and algorithms. Did you know that we’ve been blacklisted by 90% of advertisers? Without direct support from you, our readers, we can’t continue the fight. Can we count on your support? It may not seem like much, but a Western Journal Membership can make all the difference in the world because when you support us directly, you cut Big Tech out of the picture. They lose control. A monthly Western Journal Membership costs less than one coffee and breakfast sandwich each month, and it gets you access to ALL of our content — news, commentary, and premium articles. You’ll experience a radically reduced number of ads, and most importantly you will be vitally supporting the fight for America’s soul in 2024. We are literally counting on you because without our members, The Western Journal would cease to exist. Will you join us in the fight? Sincerely, Josh Manning Deputy Managing Editor The Western Journal

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.