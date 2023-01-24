A curious trend has emerged as the Atlanta Police Department has begun releasing information about some of the arrested protesters at the “Cop City” protests that ravaged the Georgia capital over the weekend.

Namely, every single detainee from the weekend, with the exception of one, whose information was published on Sunday was from outside the Atlanta city limits — with only one hailing from Georgia. He is from Decatur, a city technically outside Atlanta.

Yes, the more salacious and destructive aspects of these riots, which are ostensibly protesting the death of a “Cop City” protester, were apparently largely conducted by people who had no literal or figurative stakes in what was happening in Atlanta.

First, the tweet from the APD:

Names & booking photos for those arrested 1/21/23. Chargeshttps://t.co/tclQgvipQe

•Nadja Geier 24,Nashville, TN

•Madeleine Feola 22, Spokane, WA

•Ivan Ferguson 23, Nevada

•Graham Evatt 20, Decatur, GA

•Francis Carrol 22, Kennebunkport, ME

•Emily Murphy 37, Grosse Isle, MI pic.twitter.com/rXOHf2Oh1W — Atlanta Police Department (@Atlanta_Police) January 22, 2023

Accompanied by each of their respective mug shots, the APD revealed each protester hailed from somewhere other than Georgia, with one exception.

Graham Evatt was the only Georgia resident. He faces multiple charges, including several misdemeanors and felonies, according to the APD. Those felonies include Domestic Terrorism, Arson 1st Degree, and Interference with Government Property.

It’s worth recalling here that CNN featured someone who vehemently insisted that we shouldn’t call these riots “deadly.” Terrorism and arson sure sound deadly.

Are these suspects guilty of domestic terrorism? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 99% (1146 Votes) No: 1% (8 Votes)

Maybe Evatt has family or relatives in Atlanta (Decatur is less than 30 minutes away from the city). Maybe he works there. Perhaps the building of a state-of-the-art, wide-spanning police facility, the crux of the “Cop City” protests, may actually have some sort of tangible impact on Evatt.

It certainly doesn’t excuse what he is accused of doing, but perhaps it could over some modicum of explanation.

The other detainees? They have a bit more explaining to do.

Emily Murphy, 37, was the oldest of the alleged terrorists and hails from Grosse Isle, Michigan. Nadja Geier is from Nashville, Tennessee. Ivan Ferguson is from Nevada. Madeleine Feola and Francis Carrol are from Spokane, Washington, and Kennebunkport, Maine, respectively.

Note that not a single one of those places would be remotely affected by the building of a police facility in Atlanta.

All of the alleged rioters are facing multiple misdemeanors and felonies, and most of them are similar.

Just like Evatt, all of the detainees face Arson 1st Degree, Interference with Government Property, and Domestic Terrorism felony charges.

The law will work its own process out for these accused rioters, but one thing is crystal clear regardless of the judicial proceedings: These were not the wholly organic protests begun by local residents that the media would have you believe it to be. A grassroots protest, this was not.

Perhaps there was a portion of these riots that started with noble intentions, but it was all rather easily infiltrated by outside irritants, out-of-state rabblerousers and general agents of chaos.

A healthy dose of skepticism is always a fine supplement to take when consuming establishment media and its news coverage.

The true identity of some of these alleged rioters in Atlanta (not from) is a textbook case for why that’s so important.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.