One Republican politician is seeking to strike President Joe Biden from the presidential ballot in his home state.

In a tit-for-tat move aimed at undermining decisions taken in Maine and Colorado to remove former president Donald Trump from the ballot, Missouri State Sen. Bill Eigel has confirmed he will introduce legislation that will ensure Joe Biden is “disqualified and removed from the ballot for the ‘aid and comfort’ he has given our enemies.”

“Our country is being invaded because Joe Biden has swung our southern border wide open,” he wrote in a news release.

“President Biden has allowed more than 8 million people to stroll across our border illegally, causing more harm to this country than any other president in American history.”

🚨I announced yesterday that I am filing legislation that would disqualify Biden from ballot in Missouri.🚨 By the Democrats’ own standard, Joe Biden should be immediately disqualified and removed from the ballot for the ‘aid and comfort’ he has given our enemies. Our country is… https://t.co/4Isp2IoG8x — William Eigel (@BillEigel) January 6, 2024

Eigel, who is running for the state governorship, went on to admit that the legislation is about “expos[ing] the absolute absurdity of Colorado’s and Maine’s decisions to remove President Donald J. Trump from the ballot.”

“If radical leftists continue to push lies and fairytales in an attempt to kick Trump off the ballot in their states, Republicans have no choice but to buck up and fight back — use the facts to remove Biden from the ballot before he destroys this country even further.”

“Democrats only believe in democracy when it favors them — let’s expose their double standard hypocrisy. We must stand our ground to protect the security of our nation and the sovereignty of our people.”

BREAKING: Missouri State Senator Bill Eigel (@BillEigel) sponsors a bill to disqualify Joe Biden from the 2024 ballot. pic.twitter.com/oV3SOakUgY — ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) January 6, 2024

Although such efforts may appear far-fetched, Eigel has already received the backing of an important ally that could make the idea a reality.

On Friday, Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft denounced the decisions in Colorado and warned that he and other secretaries of state will retaliate if the Supreme Court does not have them overturned.

“What has happened in Colorado & Maine is disgraceful & undermines our republic,” Jay Ashcroft wrote on the X platform.

“While I expect the Supreme Court to overturn this, if not, Secretaries of State will step in & ensure the new legal standard for [Donald Trump] applies equally to [Joe Biden]!”

What has happened in Colorado & Maine is disgraceful & undermines our republic. While I expect the Supreme Court to overturn this, if not, Secretaries of State will step in & ensure the new legal standard for @realDonaldTrump applies equally to @JoeBiden! https://t.co/Zx2P4k9A8w — Jay Ashcroft (@JayAshcroftMO) January 5, 2024

Speaking to NBC, Ashcroft said that his tweet was intended to “remind people of how severe this is.”

“I’m 99 percent certain the Supreme Court will stop it, but if they don’t, chaos is ahead, and we’ve got to avoid it,” he explained.

