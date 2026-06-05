Paying for Klan Hoods, Cross Burnings, And an Imperial Wizard - The 6 Worst SPLC Sins Alleged in New Indictment

It’s so hard to find good hate these days.

As you’ve probably heard if you follow these sorts of things, the Southern Poverty Law Center is in a bit of a pickle, since it turns out much of the rampaging stew of bigotry boiling over in America — at least as they describe it on their website and in their mailers — was basically cooked up by them, under the guise of using “informants.”

The Alabama grand jury indictment charging the SPLC with a second set of crimes — wire fraud, making false statements to a federally insured bank, and conspiracy to commit concealment money laundering — is a grimly funny thing if you’re a schadenfreude fan like myself.

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