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Aryan Nation supporters are pictured watching crosses burn in a file photo from September 2004. The Southern Poverty Law Center now stands accused of paying expenses for racist group activities, including supplies for cross burnings.
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Aryan Nation supporters are pictured watching crosses burn in a file photo from September 2004. The Southern Poverty Law Center now stands accused of paying expenses for racist group activities, including supplies for cross burnings. (David S. Holloway / Getty Images)

Paying for Klan Hoods, Cross Burnings, And an Imperial Wizard - The 6 Worst SPLC Sins Alleged in New Indictment

 By C. Douglas Golden  June 5, 2026 at 4:03pm
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It’s so hard to find good hate these days.

As you’ve probably heard if you follow these sorts of things, the Southern Poverty Law Center is in a bit of a pickle, since it turns out much of the rampaging stew of bigotry boiling over in America — at least as they describe it on their website and in their mailers — was basically cooked up by them, under the guise of using “informants.”

The Alabama grand jury indictment charging the SPLC with a second set of crimes — wire fraud, making false statements to a federally insured bank, and conspiracy to commit concealment money laundering — is a grimly funny thing if you’re a schadenfreude fan like myself.

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C. Douglas Golden
Contributor, Commentary
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014.
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014. Aside from politics, he enjoys spending time with his wife, literature (especially British comic novels and modern Japanese lit), indie rock, coffee, Formula One and football (of both American and world varieties).
Birthplace
Morristown, New Jersey
Education
Catholic University of America
Languages Spoken
English, Spanish
Topics of Expertise
American Politics, World Politics, Culture




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