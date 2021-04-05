PayPal Blasts GA Voter ID Law, But You Need an ID to Open a PayPal Account

In the wake of Georgia passing new voter laws last week, leftist politicians and media members took it upon themselves to falsely paint the laws as racist voter suppression.

So as to avoid clashing with the woke mob, many large companies followed suit. One of those companies was PayPal.

In a joint statement from almost 200 companies, they condemned laws from any state that they claim make it more difficult to vote.

“Our elections are not improved when lawmakers impose barriers that result in longer lines at the polls or that reduce access to secure ballot dropboxes,” the statement said. “There are hundreds of bills threatening to make voting more difficult in dozens of states nationwide.

“We call on elected leaders in every state capitol and in Congress to work across the aisle and ensure that every eligible American has the freedom to easily cast their ballot and participate fully in our democracy.”

At the bottom, PayPal CEO and President Dan Schulman’s name appears under the “Signatories” header.

This statement is obviously referring in large part to the Georgia voting laws passed last week, which have been continually mischaracterized and outwardly lied about.

According to The Dispatch, which was founded in 2019 by #NeverTrump conservatives, the bill does not suppress votes from anyone, including minority communities.

“[A]ttempts by prominent Democrats — including the president — to tie SB 202 to the Jim Crow era are incredibly disingenuous,” it reported.

“For starters, the bill actually expands voting access for most Georgians, mandating precincts hold at least 17 days of early voting — including two Saturdays, with Sundays optional—leading up to the election.”

In addition, The Dispatch reported that voters will now need to include the ID number on their driver’s license or voter ID card when submitting an absentee ballot.

“If a Georgian has neither, he or she can, pursuant to Georgia Code Section 21-2-417, include a photocopy or digital picture of a ‘current utility bill, bank statement, government check, paycheck, or other government document’ that includes his or her name and address,” The Dispatch said.

This will replace the signature matching requirement that was previously in place, and it is simply a measure to ensure that people who send in absentee ballots are actually who they say they are.

Since Georgians can use virtually any government document with their name and address, Democrats would be hard-pressed to find evidence that this requirement is somehow racist.

In fact, a 2016 Gallup poll found that 80 percent of Americans supported “requiring all voters to provide photo identification at their voting place in order to vote.”

This has not stopped Democrats from falsely claiming that requiring an ID will disenfranchise minority voters.

“The Democrats say it is an attempt to target social and ethnic groups who are more likely to vote for them, reducing the surge in votes from those groups in the last election,” BBC reported in regards to the Georgia voter laws.

“On requiring new ID for mail-in ballots, they say it will now be harder for working-class people — who may not have an ID — to cast a ballot.”

This claim in and of itself should be offensive to minority Americans. The suggestion that minorities are so incapable that they cannot even produce an ID or simply a government document with their name and address seems pretty racist.

However, if leftists are going to argue that requiring an ID is racist, they might want to take a look at their company policies.

Dan Schulman and PayPal require a photo ID in order to access an account through its service. By the standards of the statement he just signed, Schulman’s own company is incredibly racist.

In an ironic Twitter exchange on Friday, PayPal even doubled down on this requirement, remaining completely oblivious of their hypocrisy.

Great question! We usually require a customer confirm their identity with a government issued photo ID. Regrettably, we’re unable to bypass this steps, if it is requested. ^TM — PayPal Support (@AskPayPal) April 3, 2021

This is just one of many examples that show why requiring an ID is not voter suppression, racism, or any other accusation that the left might make up. Companies have been mandating this practice for years, and no one on the left batted an eye.

The only people who will find it harder to vote under these new Georgia laws are people who wish to vote illegally. The bill ensures confidence for all legal votes and diminishes the likelihood of illegal votes, which are two measures that every American should be in favor of.

