PBS Branded 'Enemy of the People' After Network Slaps Warning Label on Trump Live Event

Government-funded PBS showed Americans its partisan, left-wing stripes on Tuesday as it aired comments from former President Donald Trump following his appearance in a Florida courthouse.

Trump was indicted by the Justice Department in the politically weaponized federal government’s latest attempt to interfere in the upcoming election and presumably jail Trump for the rest of his life.

PBS drew the ire of some viewers after it slapped a bizarre warning label for “context” as it aired his comments in full after he pleaded not guilty to dozens of charges — some for alleged violations of the Espionage Act in regard to classified documents he stored at his home after he left the White House.

Trump discussed plans Tuesday to up corruption if he is elected next fall and shared his desire for equal application of the law.

PBS found it appropriate to warn viewers the comments were potentially dangerous.

A warning label read: “EXPERTS WARN THAT INFLAMMATORY RHETORIC FROM ELECTED OFFICIALS OR PEOPLE IN POWER CAN PROMPT INDIVIDUAL ACTORS TO COMMIT ACTS OF VIOLENCE.”

“Defund PBS,” The Post Millennial wrote.

PBS did not explain which “experts” it was citing. But the label confirmed what many have felt about the once-great public television for some time: PBS is now an arm of the Democratic Party and a mouthpiece for the government:

PBS is the enemy of the people https://t.co/DgC80Rm9Ev — Jack Poso 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) June 14, 2023

Does PBS put this warning label when Biden labels half the country white supremacists? pic.twitter.com/ezGfKGYE7T — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) June 14, 2023

I have never seen a news network put a graphic on the screen like this. What’s your take? #pbs pic.twitter.com/RgESzMlyYP — Dave Bondy (@DaveBondyTV) June 14, 2023

Well, if this doesn’t prove that Elon Musk was right about PBS. When was the last time you saw PBS put a context warning on any of Biden’s dividing speeches? #DefundPBS pic.twitter.com/DksbCNjYvE — charmane harbert ✝️ 🇺🇸 (@callme_Chari) June 14, 2023

PBS is already technically “state media” since it receives at least 15 percent of its funding from taxpayers, which Twitter CEO Elon Musk astutely noted after the platform designated the network as such earlier this year.

The network also relies on state governments to keep it on the air in various markets.

Its propaganda, fear-mongering and slanted coverage of news are made possible by people like you.

I can’t recall a single time PBS ever warned its viewers that rhetoric from President Joe Biden had the potential to stoke violence.

That included when the divider-in-chief stood in front of a blood-red backdrop last year and portrayed Republican voters as threats to democracy while surrounded by armed troops:

Nothing screams unity like a backdrop of blood red lighting and Marines positioned behind Biden as he shouts with raised clenched fists from the podium. pic.twitter.com/ZkjUPGF0WN — Mia Cathell (@MiaCathell) September 2, 2022

PBS has been in the tank for Democrats for decades as its programming has become more and more biased.

The formerly-great institution also now pushes “woke” gender ideologies on vulnerable children.

It is high time to cut the network from the government dole and let it survive — or fail — on its own.

