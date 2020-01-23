Peaceful Virginia Gun Rally Prompts GQ Magazine Writer To Compare Some Protesters to 'Nazis'

An estimated 22,000 Second Amendment advocates rallied on the streets of Richmond, Virginia, and the steps of the state capitol Monday in a powerful demonstration against recently enacted (and potentially forthcoming) gun-control legislation.

In the days leading up to the rally, no shortage of hay had been made as Virginia’s newly elected Democratic legislature and left-wing pundits nationwide spun the narrative that Monday’s rally was cause for major concern, and controversial Gov. Ralph Northam declared a state of emergency in preparation for the event.

Yet despite thousands of the impassioned, law-abiding attendees being armed to the teeth — some openly carrying handguns and various long rifles — not one shot was fired and not one human being injured when all was said and done, The Hill reported.

The rally was a successful democratic demonstration by any and all reasonable metrics — unless, of course, you identify with the gun-control left or the establishment media (but I repeat myself).

I wrote about Monday’s rally in Richmond, and how thousands of armed men holding a city at gunpoint is hardly a “peaceful” event: https://t.co/H1vcjHJEZn — Talia Lavin (@chick_in_kiev) January 22, 2020

In that case, Monday’s Second Amendment rally in Richmond was akin to a nightmare.

Literal thousands of the “gun nuts” and “bitter clingers” the left-wing media has belittled and demonized in recent years all gathered together in one place to express their anger with the regulatory state — and no violence was committed.

In fact, according to The Hill, only one arrest was made the entire day — and it was for the alleged violation of a legal ban on the wearing of masks in public.

TRENDING: As House Dems Get Out of Impeachment Quagmire, Maxine Waters Drags Them Right Back In

Still, some left-wing gun-grabbers within the establishment media simply could not let the narrative go. Conservatives, libertarians and unabashed constitutionalists had gathered, armed, in the streets — and hack reporters could not allow the imagery and controversy surrounding the day to go to waste.

One such hack was Talia Lavin, a disgraced former New Yorker fact-checker and GQ freelancer, who took it upon herself to pen a more than 2,000-word diatribe alleging the event “wasn’t exactly ‘peaceful.'”

The fact that “no one was shot,” the reporter wagered, was quote “a frankly extraordinary turn of events.”

According to Lavin, the non-violence of roughly 22,000 law-abiding citizens was hardly cause for celebration. Not when “bloodshed — great and heavy and perhaps unprecedented on American soil” was only “narrowly averted” Monday.

Three sick neo-Nazi losers who had allegedly planned to wreak havoc by attacking the thousands of non-violent protesters Monday in a mass casualty event had been arrested over the weekend by federal authorities, Lavin noted, and a handful of the protesters were self-professed “members of hate groups like the League of the South and the American Guard.”

Of course, a few bad apples were enough to spoil a bushel the size of my Massachusetts hometown.

RELATED: Beto Returns: Failed Candidate Teams with Bloomberg Group in Bid To Turn Texas Blue: Report

The crowd has now significantly grown in size at the rally in Richmond, Virginia. Americans overwhelmingly support the 2nd amendment! 🇺🇸 📸: @Hirschfeld4VA #VirginiaRally #Virginia2A #Richmond2ARally pic.twitter.com/azo8bQrUQi — Michael Coudrey (@MichaelCoudrey) January 20, 2020

No violence, only one arrest reported at large Virginia pro-gun rally https://t.co/ReBDsNyr5X pic.twitter.com/mMZJacyYGD — The Hill (@thehill) January 21, 2020

Further, those unaffiliated with any sort of hate group bore Revolutionary War-era flags bearing the words “Come and Take It.”

Paying homage to the protests which led to America’s unprecedented founding, demonstrators carried effigies and mock guillotines — a symbolic gesture that swaths of America stand ready to defend their homeland against tyrannical threats foreign and domestic.

Now to some, that idea — which should be taken seriously and in no way be hoped for or fantasized about — may just appear to be an incredibly patriotic one.

According to one of Lavin’s sources, however, such things are no more than a “show of force,” a strongman’s gesture meant to intimidate and silence those who support gun control.

“Not the force of popular will, nor the force of solidarity,” she wrote, “but the kind of force that comes packed into magazines, with barrels cocked, effigies hung in nooses, white skulls etched on black masks. It was a force that silenced others who sought to raise their voices, and was meant to.”

Do you think Lavin was out of line in her assessment? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 96% (26 Votes) 4% (1 Votes)

For Lavin and her left-wing media brethren, Monday’s rally may not have actually gotten violent — but one day an event like it might.

The “falling blow” is coming, Lavin concluded, and apparently we should all be fearing that day, rather than celebrating this one.

But that’s because, for the left, pro-gun demonstrations never stand for patriotism or the defense of one’s God-given rights.

They merely serve as an opportunity for a crazed gunman to act out violently and prove left’s fear-mongering narrative about gun owners.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.