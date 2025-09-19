Share
News

'Peacekeeper' Who Posed with Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker Committed a Murder Days Later: Prosecutors

 By Joe Saunders  September 19, 2025 at 4:00am
Share

Illinois Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker might want to pick his “peacekeepers” more carefully.

Days after the state chief executive posed with a man to promote a program that uses civilians to contain out-of-control violence in Chicago, the same man was involved in a fatal accident while fleeing a “crash-and-grab” burglary on a high-end retail section of the city known as the Magnificent Mile.

At the time he was posing with the governor, the man was also wanted by police in multiple states.

According to CWBChicago, an independent news outlet, Kellen McMiller, 35, was one of a group of men who had one-on-one photos taken with Pritzker on Sept. 5 to push the Peacekeepers Program, “an innovation incubator for the field of gun violence prevention.”

“It’s folks like these that we need more of doing the hard work of community violence prevention, not troops on the ground to undermine efforts fighting crime,” Pritzker said in a post on the social media platform X.

The “troops on the ground” was a Pritzker dig at President Donald Trump’s threats to send the National Guard into Chicago to help fight the city’s rampant crime. The governor is an outspoken, if occasionally careless, opponent of the plan.

Should Trump send the National Guard to Chicago?

On Sept. 11, less than a week later, according to prosecutors, one of those men Pritzker said the city needs more of was involved in the violent, 5:00 a.m. break-in of a Louis Vuitton store on the Magnificent Mile that involved the theft of about $700,000 worth of high-end merchandise.

Speeding from the scene of the robbery, a Kia being driven by some of the thieves crashed into a Honda driven by a 40-year-old man on his last day of work before going on paternity leave.

Mark Arceta of Skokie, Illinois, was killed. His girlfriend gave birth to their son the next day, according to WFLD-TV.

McMiller, who was badly injured in the crash, was charged alongside six other men with “murder during the commission of a forcible felony, burglary, and felony theft,” according to CWBChicago.

Related:
Illegal Alien Shot and Killed After Severely Injuring ICE Officer

In a statement, a representative for Pritzker implied the governor had no control over his picture being taken with McMiller.

“The Governor meets hundreds of people in communities every week and is often asked to take photos. We were extremely troubled to learn that this individual was arrested for his alleged involvement in this serious crime, and we expect them to be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law,” the statement said, per WMAQ-TV.

“The Governor will keep doing everything in his power to fight crime, keep our neighborhoods safe, and support community violence intervention, which have been proven to work.”

The photo has been removed from the governor’s office news release about the event, according to CWBChicago.

At the time of his photograph with the governor of Illinois — a leftist politician with aspirations to the Democratic presidential nomination in 2028 — McMiller had active arrest warrants in Florida, Indiana, and Wisconsin.

Details of his alleged crimes were not available.

Meanwhile, Roanne Masangkay, the mother of the victim’s son, told WFLD that she would keep the memory of the dead man alive in the child to whom they gave life.

“I want my son to know his dad was so loved. He gave me everything I wanted. He was selfless, generous, and never turned his back on people who needed help,” Masangkay remarked.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
Joe Saunders
Story Editor
Joe has spent more than 30 years as a reporter, copy editor and metro desk editor in newsrooms in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Florida. He's been with Liftable Media since 2015.
Joe has spent more than 30 years as a reporter, copy editor and metro editor in newsrooms in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Florida. He's been with Liftable Media since 2015. Largely a product of Catholic schools, who discovered Ayn Rand in college, Joe is a lifelong newspaperman who learned enough about the trade to be skeptical of every word ever written. He was also lucky enough to have a job that didn't need a printing press to do it.
Birthplace
Philadelphia
Nationality
American




Senate Republicans Use 'Nuclear Option' to Confirm Kimberly Guilfoyle and 47 Other Trump Nominees
'Peacekeeper' Who Posed with Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker Committed a Murder Days Later: Prosecutors
Mark Zuckerberg Flounders Onstage as Latest AI Demo Fails: 'I Don't Know What to Tell You Guys'
Insider Who Rode with Charlie Kirk to the Hospital Speaks Out: 'Charlie Didn't Suffer'
Democratic Rep. Jerry Nadler Gets Charlie Kirk's Name Wrong While Claiming to Know 'What He Would Have Wanted'
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation