'Peak Irony' Riley Gaines Fires Back Against Megan Rapinoe's Attack on the 'Save Women's Sports' Movement

Woke women suffer from a derangement that has no name.

While wokeness itself is a kind of derangement, wokeness is only the symptom, the pattern of inexplicable thought and behavior that an afflicted individual exhibits to the world; it is not the cause, not the preliminary derangement that produces wokeness.

Indeed, we can identify certain elements of that preliminary derangement, but no single element seems sufficient to explain wokeness itself.

Wednesday, on the social media platform X, women’s sports advocate Riley Gaines, a former collegiate swimmer, noted the “peak irony” in former U.S. Women’s Soccer player Megan Rapinoe’s recent attack on those who seek to protect women’s sports from men posing as women, which Gaines has tried to do through her “Save Women’s Sports” movement.

“Megan Rapinoe questioning the motives behind protecting women’s sports is peak irony,” Gaines wrote. “The only reason she had a professional career at all is because she had a protected female category.”

Last week, Rapinoe criticized those who would exclude transgender athletes from women’s sports.

“Are we really protecting women in sports, or are we doing this just thinly veiled, ‘Oh my god, we’re scared, and we have to protect women in sports’?” Rapinoe said Thursday on her “A Touch More” podcast, which she co-hosts with her partner, WNBA Hall of Famer Sue Bird.

Moments earlier, Rapinoe had mocked the entire movement as protecting “certain kinds of women.”

Readers may view the entire podcast episode in the YouTube video below. The relevant segment began at the 2:41 mark.

The context of Rapinoe’s comments magnifies their insanity.

Specifically, the former soccer star complained about an Oct. 27 op-ed in the New York Post written by retired National Women’s Soccer League player Elizabeth Eddy.

In an incredibly tame piece, Eddy argued for the NWSL to “adopt a clear standard” for gender eligibility. She suggested limiting entry to players born with ovaries, or perhaps relying on an SRY gene test.

Otherwise, the op-ed could have been written by a liberal. After all, Eddy praised “progressives” like former Vice President Kamala Harris and Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom of California. Eddy also dutifully inserted the word “inclusion” (or a variant of it) in five of seventeen total paragraphs.

Nonetheless, the NWSL’s Los Angeles-based Angel City FC’s team leaders denounced Eddy’s op-ed as “racist and transphobic,” according to NBC News.

“Since our founding, Angel City has remained committed to equity, inclusion, and belonging,” Angel City said in a statement. “These principles will always guide how we show up for our team, fans, and community.”

Meanwhile, team captain Sarah Gorden turned to emotional blackmail.

“In this locker room, I’ve had a lot of convos with my teammates in the past few days, and they are hurt and they are harmed by the article,” Gorden told reporters earlier this month. “And also they are disgusted by some of the things that were said in the article.”

All that over a call for gender standards? Clearly, something has gone wrong in the minds of woke women. Perhaps we cannot define or fully encapsulate that “something,” but we can identify elements of it.

Mental illness constitutes one such element. One must tread lightly, of course, when dealing with a subject so heavy. Nonetheless, young liberal women themselves have reported mental problems at a much higher rate than other women.

Narcissism also plagues many woke women. Rapinoe, for instance, seemed oblivious to the “peak irony” in her comments.

“The queen of pulling up the ladder behind you,” one X user wrote of Rapinoe.

In general, woke women have also shown themselves susceptible to the weaponization of compassion. This means not actual compassion, but the appearance of it, which derives from the aforementioned emotional blackmail.

It works this way: Select a “historically marginalized group.” Perform all the rituals associated with defending or even discussing that group. Then, when someone does not perform said rituals, or does not perform them to your satisfaction as an exquisitely compassionate modern woke liberal, denounce them as bigoted.

Alas, this pattern of thought also encourages woke women to feel self-righteous, from which springs anger and hatred toward those who disagree with them. In turn, anger and hatred leave them open to totalitarian solutions, such as the suppression of speech and Maoist struggle sessions.

Speaking of totalitarianism, nothing better serves the tyrant’s purpose than the Satanic inversion of truth. In that way, the modern woke liberal may dismiss actual, biological women as “certain kinds of women” only, as if another kind existed.

In short, a complex array of elements appears to have deranged the minds of young, woke women in particular. Thankfully, Gaines and others like her have avoided the derangement.

