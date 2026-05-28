Peak Woke: Rape Can't Be Committed by Blacks, Muslims, or Women, According to Neo-Marxist Insanity

If your belief system teaches that others can do wrong but you cannot, then your belief system originates in hell.

Worse yet, if your belief system distinguishes victims from evildoers based on how they look, then you undeniably follow Satan.

Sunday on the social media platform X, an account called “WomenAreNotIntoMen” commented on a post about rape.

The original post, from a tiny account called “–leilel,” which boasts 417 followers as of Wednesday afternoon, has since been deleted for violating X’s rules. Its exact content, therefore, remains a mystery.

Nonetheless, WomenAreNotIntoMen, an account with 118 followers as of Wednesday afternoon, endorsed that content.

“This is actually true by the way,” WomenAreNotIntoMen wrote. “Rape is a nonconsensual sexual act plus institutional power. And because of the patriarchy men hold power over women and thus by definition women can not rape men. And I am genuinely serious. Rape is about power as well as lack of consent.”

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Thankfully, that post received an appropriate Community Note.

“The legal definition of rape is non-consensual penetration and does not require “institutional power”; it is gender-neutral in the US, allowing women to be perpetrators,” the note read.

This is actually true by the way. Rape is a nonconsensual sexual act plus institutional power. And because of the patriarchy men hold power over women and thus by definition women can not rape men. And I am genuinely serious. Rape is about power as well as lack of consent. https://t.co/CCWIk7x0pL — WomenAreNotIntoMen (@SexualDisparity) May 25, 2026

So why pay attention to such tiny X accounts posting rage-baiting nonsense? What difference could their rantings possibly make?

Well, for one thing, as sometimes happens on social media, the post by WomenAreNotIntoMen — again, an account with 118 followers — has managed to generate more than 63,000 views since Sunday. That kind of amplification suggests a topic on which X users have strong feelings.

“I love how even X added notes [correcting] your delusional take. Seek therapy,” one user replied.

I love how even X added notes corrected your delusional take.

Seek therapy — RealmsSmartest (@RealmsSmartest) May 25, 2026

For what it’s worth, an account by the same name, “WomenAreNotIntoMen,” also has a subreddit on Reddit that attracts 22,000 weekly visitors.

More importantly, however, WomenAreNotIntoMen made an argument that, carried to its logical conclusion, means hellish catastrophe.

In short, by redefining rape as “a nonconsensual sexual act plus institutional power,” WomenAreNotIntoMen gave us a standard, postmodern, neo-Marxist formulation that frees the institutionally weak or powerless from any responsibility for their actions. (Typically, they employ those terms to describe not just women, but racial and religious minorities, such as blacks and Muslims.)

For instance, in 2019, 23-year-old Temar Bishop, a black man, justified raping and brutally assaulting a 20-year-old white woman because black people once endured slavery, the New York Post reported.

(Credit goes to the X account “Delusional Takes,” which boasts more than 462,000 followers, for recirculating that Post story on Tuesday.)

All of this, of course, leads to murdering people because of their identity. It leads to justifying atrocities by abandoning the universal principle that all human beings have equal value in God’s eyes.

That is a Christian principle. Be careful who you banish from God’s protection, a Christian will say, for you, too, are a sinner.

Conversely, the argument that some people can do no wrong because of their class-, race-, or gender-based identity has underpinned every bloodthirsty Marxist regime in history.

Thus, from such small social media accounts, we derive a rather large conclusion. Namely, every battle between good and evil, at its core, amounts to a contest between Christianity and neo-Marxism.

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