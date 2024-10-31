New York state authorities seized viral sensation “Peanut” the squirrel Wednesday after receiving complaints about the furry internet star, WETM-TV in New York reported.

The news broke after Peanut’s owner, Mark Longo, made the announcement in an Instagram post.

“Well internet, you WON. You took one of the most amazing animals away from me because of your selfishness,” Longo wrote. “To the group of people who called DEC [Department of Environmental Conservation], there’s a special place in hell for you. Today at 10am Wednesday, Oct 30, 2024… The NY State DEC showed up to my house and took Peanut.

“He was TAKEN to the EUTHANIZED. Im in shock, disbelief, and disgusted to the people who did this to, PNUT. For the last 7 years, Peanut has been my best friend. He’s been the center of my world and many of yours for so long, I don’t know how to process this, emotionally.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Peanut The Squirrel (@peanut_the_squirrel12)

Authorities later confirmed that they had seized Peanut, as well as Longo’s pet raccoon, Fred.

“As part of an investigation of the unlicensed possession of a gray squirrel and raccoons in a Chemung County residence, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation’s Division of Law Enforcement seized two animals in coordination with the Chemung County Health Department due to the presence of a rabies vector species (raccoon) in the home,” a DEC spokesman told WETM-TV.

“Possession of wildlife is prohibited in New York State except under license from DEC. These license requirements protect the animal and the public. DEC’s investigation is ongoing and additional information will be provided as it becomes available.”

Should Peanut be spared euthanasia? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 92% (820 Votes) No: 8% (68 Votes)

The warrant allowed for the search of an “unlawfully possessed” gray squirrel, a raccoon and any other illegally possessed wildlife, Longo told WETM-TV.

Longo and his wife waited outside five hours as authorities searched their home before ultimately seizing Peanut and Fred.

Longo had rescued Peanut, also known as P’Nut, after the squirrel’s mother was killed by a car.

A rescue squirrel and its best friend 📹 peanut_the_squirrel12

pic.twitter.com/YzP8vlo9hJ — Science girl (@gunsnrosesgirl3) August 11, 2024

After some rehabilitation, Longo tried introducing the squirrel back to the wild. But when he lost half of his tail after being attacked, Peanut became a house pet, according to Longo’s animal sanctuary website.

Over the next seven years, Peanut gained a wide following on social media.

The “Peanut the Squirrel” Instagram page currently has 532,000 followers, while “A Squirrel Named Peanut” has more than 423,000 followers on Facebook.

Longo moved from Connecticut to New York in 2023 to start an animal rescue, according to his Instagram post.

“Last year we moved to NY in hopes of starting a NONPROFIT animal rescue in PNUT’s Name. @pnuts_freedom_farm will forever live in PNUT’s memory,” Longo wrote in his Instagram post.

“With over 350 rescues, we’ve relied heavily on PNUT and his internet family to gather donations to help more animal,” he continued. “I don’t even know how will continue to fundraise for this nonprofit. I’ll be taking a break from social media for a bit.

“To the people who did this… THANK YOU for breaking apart a family and crushing any hopes of our nonprofit to survive. I want to thank those who have stuck by up for the last 7 years to watch peanut and his antic.”

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.