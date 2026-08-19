Pearl-Clutching Progressives Destroyed Political Discourse

Few fans of old cinema could fail to remember scenes of an offensively condescending woman dramatically clutching her pearls to feign moral outrage at whatever she viewed as “improper.”

Such a virtue-signaling display of movie-trope indignation is now the progressive playbook, in which self-righteous posturing against anything and everything Trump has toxically replaced fair-minded clarity.

As a result, whenever their argument runs thin, leftist pearl-clutching has become as tiresome as last season’s reruns.

Looking back, such sanctimonious grandstanding began shortly before Trump’s first term, with the Russian collusion hoax portraying him as a Kremlin pawn.

And when that fabrication was exposed, performative indignation branded him an insurrectionist, a felon, and an unapologetic bigot for supposedly saying that neo-Nazis and white supremacists were “very fine people.”

In truth, responding to a violent clash in Charlottesville, Virginia, between groups supporting and opposing the removal of a Confederate statue, Trump specifically said that ultra-right groups should be “condemned totally” for their “egregious display of bigotry and violence.”

But of course, those words of condemnation were largely omitted by legacy journalists because they didn’t fit the pearl-clutching theatrics of portraying Trump as a Klansman wannabe.

As a result, many progressives never realized that his “very fine people” comment referred only to some good people on both sides of the statue-removal issue.

However, even more damaging attacks against Trump occurred after the 2020 election, when he challenged its outcome by telling supporters to protest its “illegitimate results” in Washington, D.C.

It was certainly not Trump’s wisest decision, as once demonstrators broke into the Capitol Building, pearl-clutching pundits accused him of fomenting a deadly insurrection to violently overthrow the U.S. government.

It did not matter that protesters were not directly responsible for anyone’s death. It did not matter that Trump never told demonstrators to “storm,” “breach,” or “break into” the Capitol.

And it certainly did not matter that the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff testified under oath that Trump told him to “make sure that you have sufficient National Guard or soldiers to make sure it’s a safe event.”

Just as importantly, it did not matter that, on the morning of the protest, Trump had undeniably told supporters to protest “peacefully and patriotically.” All that mattered to Presidential critics was that the “insurrection” served as proof of Trump’s malevolence and that, if re-elected, democracy would perish.

Not satisfied with falsely accusing Trump of being a Russian stooge, a racist, and an insurrectionist, progressives added yet another charge to their pearl-clutching trifecta. That was the dubious distinction of making Trump the only U.S. president to be convicted of a felony.

Even so, treating an expired misdemeanor of falsifying business records as a state felony by linking it to an unproven federal election-law violation was undoubtedly a politically motivated weaponization of our legal system.

Yet performative pearl-clutching becomes even more confounding when reviewing Trump’s accomplishments since his re-election.

Trump was largely elected to secure the border, and that goal has been achieved.

The economy, in shambles under Biden, has rebounded. Through the DOGE initiative, wasteful government spending has been reduced.

Crime has significantly declined in cities where Trump has deployed the National Guard. Taxes on overtime, tips, and Social Security have been greatly reduced, and “Trump Accounts” for children have been initiated.

Tariffs have largely been equalized among trading partners, trade deficits have diminished, and NATO nations have agreed to pay their fair share of defense costs.

Many drug prices have fallen to most-favored-nation levels since Trump jawboned drug manufacturers.

And perhaps most importantly, Trump launched Operation Epic Fury, crippling Iran as the world’s leading state-sponsor of terrorism.

Moreover, Trump played a key role in the October 2025 ceasefire and hostage-release deal between Israel and Hamas and helped secure at least a temporary end to conflicts between five pairs of formerly hostile nations.

Yet despite those undeniable achievements, leftist pearl-clutchers, ignoring Biden’s border disaster, his inflation-riddled economy, his bungled Afghanistan withdrawal, his likely influence peddling, and his failure to thwart Iran’s nuclear ambitions or Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, described Biden as lucid and Trump as Hitler.

Still, as damaging to Trump as progressive pearl-clutching is, its damage extends well beyond his presidency.

Ironically, at a time when more information is readily available, many Americans self-censor by ignoring all competing viewpoints. And now, when we should be more connected than ever, political alienation is at an all-time high.

Surrounded by like-minded others and addicted to the overwhelmingly biased legacy media, many pearl-clutching progressives have thus become co-conspirators in the death of civil and civilized political discourse.

But while growth-promoting discussions and respectful relationships have become increasingly rare, one thing remains constant: The pearl-clutching addiction poisons interpersonal connections, fuels moralistic disapproval, and, by stifling opposition, compromises the very democracy that authors of such melodramatic outrage claim to defend.

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