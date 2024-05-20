Pearl Jam's Eddie Vedder Has Total Meltdown During Concert Over Harrison Butker's Speech

Far-left grunge music pioneer Eddie Vedder blasted Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker at a concert Saturday for daring to tell wives and mothers that it is okay to focus on their children instead of giving their lives to careers.

The Pearl Jam frontman ranted about the 28-year-old during a concert at The MGM Grand in Las Vegas.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, after the rock group Deep Sea Diver opened up the concert, Vedder commented on two of the women in the band — singer Jessica Dobson and keyboardist Patti King.

“That’s some good men and good women making up a great band,” the 59-year-old said of his opening act.

Vedder said the two women “must not have believed that ‘diabolical lie’ that women should take pride in taking a back seat to their man.”

The singer continued his meltdown on Butker, who is a devout Christian, by further mischaracterizing the NFL star’s comments from a commencement speech just over a week ago at Benedictine College in Atchison, Kansas.

Vedder said there is every reason to take “pride in homemaking” and described running a household as “one of the hardest jobs.”

“But you shouldn’t not follow a dream because you think that you’re gonna benefit by giving up your dreams,” Vedder added. “I couldn’t understand the logic. So I’m questioning it in public right now.”

For whatever reason and at a rock concert, Vedder continued to slam a Christian NFL player at an event that people paid to get into to hear music from the 1990s.

WARNING: The following video contains language that some viewers might find offensive.

“The irony was that the football player — kicker … You see, the kicker doesn’t have the pads because he doesn’t tackle anybody or get tackled,” Vedder said.

“But he was telling men, ‘Don’t forget to puff up your chest and be more masculine,’” the singer continued. “‘Don’t lose your masculinity.’ The irony was that when he was saying that, he looked like such a p****.”

The singer concluded, “There’s nothing more masculine than a strong man supporting a strong woman.”

Butker of course never told any women at Benedictine College to take a backseat to men but that rather they should feel empowered if they choose to put family before a career.

“How many of you are sitting here now, about to cross this stage, and are thinking about all the promotions and titles you are going to get in your career?” Butker said to Catholic students at the school before he asked them not to buy into the left’s “diabolical lies” that they must become corporate drones or their lives are meaningless.

Harrison Butker chokes up while discussing his wife, encouraging Benedictine College female grads to embrace motherhood. pic.twitter.com/qm73MBl0Hl — The College Fix (@CollegeFix) May 13, 2024

“Some of you may go on to lead successful careers in the world,” Butker added. “But I would venture to guess that the majority of you are most excited about your marriage and the children you will bring into this world.”

The Georgia Tech alum, who is currently the target of a cancel culture campaign, choked up and concluded by praising his wife, Isabelle Butker, for taking care of their two young children.

