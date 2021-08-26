Pediatricians Sue Biden Admin for Requiring Doctors to Perform Trans Surgeries Against Beliefs

Medical professionals are suing the Biden administration over a mandate requiring doctors to perform transgender surgeries in violation of their religious beliefs or medical judgement.

The American College of Pediatricians, the Catholic Medical Association and a doctor specializing in adolescent care filed a lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Tennessee on Thursday against the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

They are represented by the Alliance Defending Freedom.

“The law and the medical profession have long recognized and respected the biological differences between boys and girls and the unique needs they each present in health care,” ADF senior counsel Ryan Bangert said in a statement.

“Forcing doctors to prescribe transition hormones for 13-year-olds or perform life-altering surgeries on adolescents is unlawful, unethical, and dangerous.”

“President Biden’s Health and Human Services Department is grossly overreaching its authority and, in so doing, putting children’s psychological and physical health in danger,” Bangert said.

“Our clients are rightfully objecting on medical, ethical, religious, and conscientious grounds to this unlawful government mandate to provide gender-transition procedures.”

The two medical associations represent 3,000 doctors and health care professionals, ADF said in a news release.

“Doctors should never be forced to perform a controversial and often medically dangerous procedure that goes against their best judgment, their conscience, or their religion, especially when it involves vulnerable children experiencing mental and emotional confusion,” ADF senior counsel Julie Marie Blake said in a statement.

“To force doctors to engage in experimental medicine that poses a risk to patients — or face huge financial penalties, withdrawal of federal funding, or removal of their ability to practice medicine — is an extreme violation of doctors’ constitutional rights and certainly not in the best interest of the patients they serve,” Blake continued.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation.

