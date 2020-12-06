Login
Pedophile Begs for Mercy After Discovering How Sharia Law Treats People Like Him

By Jack Davis
Published December 6, 2020 at 1:35pm
The harsh reality of unbridled Sharia law was recently displayed for all the world to see as a 19-year-old man was punished for allegedly raping an under-age female.

The man, whose name was not released, was sentenced to receive 146 lashes with a cane for breaking Islamic law, which is the law of the land in Indonesia’s Aceh province.

During his public punishment last month in Idi Rayeuk in East Aceh, he pleaded for the beating to stop, according to the South China Morning Post.

Although he was examined by doctors, the punishment resumed after a brief break.

“The maximum sentence is meant to be a deterrent,” said Ivan Nanjjar Alavi, an official of the East Aceh prosecutor’s office.

Whipping is the sentence for charges such as gambling, adultery, drinking alcohol and either premarital sex or sex with a member of the same gender.

In January, the province hired women to serve as the masked floggers who mete out punishment, reflecting the increase in women being sentenced for punishment.

“We’re not aiming to hurt people by whipping them,” Banda Aceh Sharia police chief investigator Zakwan said, according to Fox News.

“The most important thing is the shaming effect on violators and spectators so they don’t do it again,” he said.

He said the women who administered floggings were trained to limit the extent to which their subjects were injured and “have no mercy for those who violate God’s law.”

Is Sharia Law dangerous?

The Society Network for Islamic Law Care has tried to change the use of Sharia Law in the province, according to The Diplomat.

Fuad Mardhotillah, a member of the group’s advisory board, said Sharia punishments “are a misinterpretation of Islam.”

He said it was wrong for the government to only care about its people “when they are dating or drinking.”

Restrictions in Sharia Law as practiced in the province include bans on women eating out after 11 p.m. unless they are with their husbands or a male relative. Another rule bans women from traveling on motorbikes because “the curves of a woman’s body are more visible” as they buzz along.

In July, hopes for a female soccer league were dashed with Islamic authorities said females playing soccer “is forbidden” under Islam’s law.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues







