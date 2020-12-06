The harsh reality of unbridled Sharia law was recently displayed for all the world to see as a 19-year-old man was punished for allegedly raping an under-age female.

The man, whose name was not released, was sentenced to receive 146 lashes with a cane for breaking Islamic law, which is the law of the land in Indonesia’s Aceh province.

During his public punishment last month in Idi Rayeuk in East Aceh, he pleaded for the beating to stop, according to the South China Morning Post.

Although he was examined by doctors, the punishment resumed after a brief break.

https://t.co/u03l8zteAa Child rapist collapses and begs for mercy as he is whipped 146 times during public flogging in Indonesia’s ultra-conservative Aceh province — braingarbage (@braingarbage) November 29, 2020

TRENDING: Soros' Open Society Foundation President Steps Down, Paving the Way for Potential Biden Admin Job

“The maximum sentence is meant to be a deterrent,” said Ivan Nanjjar Alavi, an official of the East Aceh prosecutor’s office.

Whipping is the sentence for charges such as gambling, adultery, drinking alcohol and either premarital sex or sex with a member of the same gender.

In January, the province hired women to serve as the masked floggers who mete out punishment, reflecting the increase in women being sentenced for punishment.

Female flogging squad unveiled in Indonesia’s Aceh. Eight women have been trained in flogging techniques to punish those found guilty of breaking Sharia law https://t.co/YeVmajLqbi pic.twitter.com/wCmaAtRMvM — AFP News Agency (@AFP) January 28, 2020

“We’re not aiming to hurt people by whipping them,” Banda Aceh Sharia police chief investigator Zakwan said, according to Fox News.

“The most important thing is the shaming effect on violators and spectators so they don’t do it again,” he said.

He said the women who administered floggings were trained to limit the extent to which their subjects were injured and “have no mercy for those who violate God’s law.”

Is Sharia Law dangerous? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 94% (1448 Votes) 6% (90 Votes)

The Society Network for Islamic Law Care has tried to change the use of Sharia Law in the province, according to The Diplomat.

Fuad Mardhotillah, a member of the group’s advisory board, said Sharia punishments “are a misinterpretation of Islam.”

He said it was wrong for the government to only care about its people “when they are dating or drinking.”

Restrictions in Sharia Law as practiced in the province include bans on women eating out after 11 p.m. unless they are with their husbands or a male relative. Another rule bans women from traveling on motorbikes because “the curves of a woman’s body are more visible” as they buzz along.

RELATED: Charter Jet CEO Arrested, Charged with Child Sex Trafficking

In July, hopes for a female soccer league were dashed with Islamic authorities said females playing soccer “is forbidden” under Islam’s law.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.