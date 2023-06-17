Pedophile Collapses After Eating a Snickers Bar, But Not Before He Reveals His Secret Plot

An Australian man who was found guilty in a child sex abuse trial earlier this month tried to get out of having to go to jail.

The man was convicted of molesting the daughter of his partner, which has led police to withhold his name, according to the Canberra Times.

He was found guilty of four charges in a Warrnambool County Court trial that ended June 9. As the verdicts were being read, the man pulled a Snickers bar from a pocket.

Although he was told by court and security staff he was not allowed to eat in court, he finished the candy bar.

When he was done, he shared the news of why eating the candy was so important: He had put rat poison in the Snickers bar.

Regardless of his statement, the man, who the Daily Mail said is in his 70s, was taken to a jail cell at the Warrnambool police station.

While he was there, he collapsed, breaking a finger.

After being taken to Warrnambool Base Hospital, he was successfully treated for poisoning. Authorities said he had not put a lethal dose into the Snickers bar.

As of Wednesday, the court was told that the man had recovered sufficiently to return to jail from the hospital.

The man will have a preliminary sentence hearing on Sept. 11 and is expected to be shifted to a prison until then.

During the trial, prosecutors said the abuse of which the man was charged took place between 1991 and 2000, when the girl was between four and 14 years old.

The Child Assessment Center in Houston recently posted that child sex abuse is not uncommon.

Citing 2006 research, the center noted that retrospective studies of adults show that one of every four women and one of every six men was sexually abused before they turned 18.

The center also cited research that says 73 percent of victims do not reveal their abuse for at least a year and 45 percent keep the abuse a secret for at least five years.

The center also noted that most abuse takes place between the ages of 7 and 13, although about 20 percent of abuse victims are younger than the age of 8.

