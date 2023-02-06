Parler Share
Pedophile Who Made Kids' Lives a Living Hell Found Dead Just Weeks After Conviction

 By Richard Moorhead  February 6, 2023 at 8:16am
A convicted pedophile died while awaiting his sentencing in a British prison.

Andrew Hadwin died in Britain’s HMP Durham Prison on Thursday, according to Leading Britain’s Conversation.

His Majesty’s Prison Service announced that the inmate had died in a statement, pledging that the authorities would investigate his death.

“HMP Durham prisoner Andrew Hadwin died on 2 February,” the Ministry of Justice said. “As with all deaths in custody, the Prisons and Probation Ombudsman will investigate.”

Hadwin and his partner had been convicted of child neglect, rape and perverting the course of justice last month, according to The Northern Echo.

Should pedophiles face harsher sentencing for their crimes?

Hadwin went so far as to forge letters from his victims — recanting their accounts of abuse to adults they had notified of the situation.

A handwriting expert went on to assess the letters as forgeries.

The criminal case against Hadwin entailed allegations that he had tortured children — including starving them and feeding them soap.

The investigation into Hadwin’s crimes lasted four years, and one law enforcement officer pointed to the case as one of the most disturbing he had ever seen, the Northern Echo reported.

“This was an extremely complex and distressing investigation for all involved, the likes of which I have never encountered during my time as a police officer,” Detective Constable Kat Pudney said of the case, according to LBC.

In other cases, Hadwin and his partner dangled a child over a roadway bridge and put children in a locked cupboard, according to the Daily Mail.

Hadwin’s cause of death isn’t clear.

“We are unable to provide further comment as this is a live investigation and we do not want to prejudice the inquest,” prisons ombudsman Kimberley Bingham told the BBC of the inquiry.

His sentencing had been set for April 28.

