Parler Share
News

Pedophile Who Made Kids' Lives a Living Hell Found Dead Just Weeks After Conviction

 By Richard Moorhead  February 6, 2023 at 8:16am
Parler Share

A convicted pedophile died while awaiting his sentencing in a British prison.

Andrew Hadwin died in Britain’s HMP Durham Prison on Thursday, according to Leading Britain’s Conversation.

His Majesty’s Prison Service announced that the inmate had died in a statement, pledging that the authorities would investigate his death.

“HMP Durham prisoner Andrew Hadwin died on 2 February,” the Ministry of Justice said. “As with all deaths in custody, the Prisons and Probation Ombudsman will investigate.”

Trending:
Biden's Ex-Chief of Staff Has Meltdown on Camera, But It Gets Worse After He Holds Up Rock

Hadwin and his partner had been convicted of child neglect, rape and perverting the course of justice last month, according to The Northern Echo.

Should pedophiles face harsher sentencing for their crimes?

Hadwin went so far as to forge letters from his victims — recanting their accounts of abuse to adults they had notified of the situation.

A handwriting expert went on to assess the letters as forgeries.

The criminal case against Hadwin entailed allegations that he had tortured children — including starving them and feeding them soap.

Related:
FBI Now Involved in Investigation of GOP Lawmaker's Death as It's Revealed She Was Shot 7 Times in Head: Report

The investigation into Hadwin’s crimes lasted four years, and one law enforcement officer pointed to the case as one of the most disturbing he had ever seen, the Northern Echo reported.

“This was an extremely complex and distressing investigation for all involved, the likes of which I have never encountered during my time as a police officer,” Detective Constable Kat Pudney said of the case, according to LBC.

In other cases, Hadwin and his partner dangled a child over a roadway bridge and put children in a locked cupboard, according to the Daily Mail.

Hadwin’s cause of death isn’t clear.

“We are unable to provide further comment as this is a live investigation and we do not want to prejudice the inquest,” prisons ombudsman Kimberley Bingham told the BBC of the inquiry.

His sentencing had been set for April 28.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , ,
Parler Share
Richard Moorhead
Richard Moorhead is a conservative journalist, a graduate of Arizona State University, service member, Gold Star grandson, and guitar player.




Pedophile Who Made Kids' Lives a Living Hell Found Dead Just Weeks After Conviction
Rittenhouse Facing Federal Civil Rights Lawsuit After Judge's Ruling
While All Eyes Were on House, McConnell Made Big Move Against 2 GOP Senators
Triplets Enlist in Navy Together, Then Their Dad Follows: 'We're a Package Deal'
Tesla Driver's 'Reign of Terror' Comes to an End After He Was Seen Smashing Passing Cars with Metal Pipe: DA
See more...

Conversation