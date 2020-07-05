A pedophile seven years into a seemingly inescapable 1,000-year prison sentence is now walking free thanks to a state law on consecutive sentences.

Peter Mallory, convicted in Georgia in 2012 after investigators seized tens of thousands of child pornography files, was paroled on May 27, according to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

The shocking reversal of fortune is made worse by the sheer number of times Mallory committed his heinous crimes, which landed him with a whopping 60 sexual exploitation of children convictions.

The initial investigation into a suspected case of child pornography began in 2011, and Mallory soon became the focus.

Authorities zeroed in on a television station operated by Mallory in LaGrange, Georgia, and the discovery of more than 26,000 pieces of the sickening material virtually sealed the pedophile’s fate.

According to District Attorney Herb Cranford, Mallory “knowingly and intentionally” hunted down child pornography that included images of rape and torture.

When the original sentencing of Mallory was handed down, the LaGrange Police Department took to Facebook to spread the information. News of the pedophile’s lengthy sentence was celebrated in the post’s comments.

Unfortunately, it looks like Mallory’s release is a feature, not an error, of Georgia’s justice system.

According to the Southern Center for Human Rights, the release was made possible thanks to the consecutive nature of the sentences.

“People serving sentences aggregating 21 years or more become eligible for parole consideration upon completion of 7 years of the sentence,” the SCHR explains.

While this setup was likely intended to clear the prison system of small-time offenders who rack up multiple minor charges, it’s helping a man who’s been founded guilty of one of the most despicable crimes to go free.

Mallory released on parole, despite opposition of district attorney’s office – LaGrange Daily News Peter Mallory, who was sentenced to 1,000 years in prison in February 2013 for multiple counts of possession of child pornography has been released on paro… https://t.co/tWNfVFLrIx — The LaGrange Daily News (@LagrangeNews) June 30, 2020

The state’s system, as it now stands, is able to release a gross offender like Mallory despite the obvious message sent at his sentencing.

Mallory’s many victims have it even worse thanks to this law, and now have to continue living knowing their abuser is walking free. Cranford told the the Journal-Constitution, two of those victims actively opposed Mallory’s release.

The final decision was made by Georgia’s State Board of Pardons and Paroles.

Cranford told the Journal-Constitution he was “powerless” to stop it.

While Mallory appears to have bested Georgia’s criminal justice system, his heinous crimes will never be forgotten by his community and his victims.

