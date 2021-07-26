House Speaker Nancy Pelosi appointed Illinois Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger on Sunday to the select House committee she has formed to investigate the events of Jan. 6.

Kinzinger served as one of 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach then-President Donald Trump following the U.S. Capitol incursion.

He is also the second Republican to join Pelosi’s committee, alongside Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney. Both are outspoken Trump opponents.

“For months, we have searched for answers and what process we should use to get them. For months, lies and conspiracy theories have been spread, threatening our self-governance,” Kinzinger said in a statement on Sunday.

“For months, I have said that the American people deserve transparency and truth on how and why thousands showed up to attack our democracy, and ultimately, what led to the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol Complex on January 6, 2021,” he added.

Kinzinger further noted, “Self-governance requires accountability and responsibility. My faith requires the same of me, truth is necessary for order, and that’s what I will do.”

He continued, “Let me be clear, I’m a Republican dedicated to conservative values, but I swore an oath to uphold and defend the Constitution — and while this is not the position I expected to be in or sought out, when duty calls, I will always answer.

“This moment requires a serious, clear-eyed, non-partisan approach. We are duty-bound to conduct a full investigation on the worst attack on the Capitol since 1814 and to make sure it can never happen again.

“Today, I was asked by the Speaker to serve on the House Select Committee to Investigate January 6th and I humbly accepted. I will work diligently to ensure we get to the truth and hold those responsible for the attack fully accountable.”

Today, I was asked to serve on the bipartisan January 6th Select Committee and I humbly accepted. When duty calls, I will always answer. https://t.co/MszEBc0V7I pic.twitter.com/flIdSfYzZV — Adam Kinzinger (@RepKinzinger) July 25, 2021

Pelosi first reportedly considered the addition of Kinzinger on Thursday, according to CNN Capitol Hill reporter Melanie Zanona.

“We’ll see,” the California Democrat said during a news conference in response to questions about an additional Republican joining the committee.

“I mean, there are some members that would like to be on it,” she added. “But, we’ll see.”

And @BennieGThompson, chairman of the select committee, confirmed to @mkraju just now that the idea of adding Kinzinger “has been discussed.” He added that Kinzinger would be a “welcome addition” — Melanie Zanona (@MZanona) July 22, 2021

According to Zanona, Mississippi Democratic Rep. Bennie Thompson, chairman of the select committee, said Kinzinger “has been discussed” and would be a “welcome addition.”

Pelosi rejected Republican Reps. Jim Jordan of Ohio and Jim Banks of Indiana on Wednesday as members of her committee to investigate the events at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

“Monday evening, the Minority Leader recommended 5 Members to serve on the Select Committee. I have spoken with him this morning about the objections raised about Representatives Jim Banks and Jim Jordan and the impact their appointments may have on the integrity of the investigation,” the speaker said in a statement.

“I also informed him that I was prepared to appoint Representatives Rodney Davis, Kelly Armstrong and Troy Nehls, and requested that he recommend two other Members,” she added.

Pelosi also provided a brief explanation regarding her rejection of the two GOP House members, both of whom voted against Trump’s impeachment.

“With respect for the integrity of the investigation, with an insistence on the truth and with concern about statements made and actions taken by these Members, I must reject the recommendations of Representatives Banks and Jordan to the Select Committee,” she wrote.

“The unprecedented nature of January 6th demands this unprecedented decision,” the speaker added.

