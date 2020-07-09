As the left’s war on America’s past, present and future continues to rage, the country’s top elected Democrat is speaking dismissively about the leftist mobs toppling statues and other symbols of American history.

The movement started with Confederate monuments and statues, well before the civil unrest sparked by the May 25 death of George Floyd, whose neck was knelt on for nearly nine minutes by a Minneapolis police officer.

But using Floyd’s death as a pretext for violent acts and political statements, mobs of leftists quickly moved on from targeting monuments memorializing the likes of Gen. Robert E. Lee and Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson.

Soon, late abolitionists were under attack.

Frederick Douglass was no longer safe.

In recent weeks, former presidents have also suddenly been deemed culturally inappropriate by the far left.

George Washington, Thomas Jefferson and Abraham Lincoln, to name a few, are now viewed as figures who must be driven right off the pages of history books. Leftists have either toppled their statues or called for their monuments to come down.

It’s distressing if you value not only history, but the lessons learned from that history.

Statues though they might be, monuments honoring every person from Christopher Columbus to Rosa Parks represent something larger.

America could have never carved out a culture that embraces true inclusivity without the struggles of those who came before TikTok was terrorizing social media.

America’s history is beautiful and unique, and was at times a harsh representation of the times.

We must embrace our storied past. It is what makes us who we are. We are an inclusive people.

Our statues and monuments are a physical representation of our history and culture.

Sadly, not everyone agrees.

The Democratic Party, which has largely morphed into a sad cult of aggrieved anarchistic clans, is at war with America’s history.

And the party is at war with you if you don’t agree with it.

This includes the party’s leadership, if you can describe it as such.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, fresh off of a campaign to purge Confederate statues from the Capitol Building, shared her true feeling about all statues on Thursday.

The California Democrat has remained largely mum on the mobs of leftists tearing down statues, and with them, America’s rich history — until now.

Pelosi was asked Thursday about the destruction of public property, specifically the desecration of a statue of Columbus in Baltimore last week.

Her response?

“I don’t care that much about statues,” Pelosi told reporters during her weekly news conference.

Asked whether the removal of statues should be “done by a commission or the city council” rather than by “a mob in the middle of the night,” Pelosi brushed off the question.

“People will do what they do,” she said.

“I do think that from a safety standpoint, it would be a good idea to have it taken down if the community doesn’t want it,” Pelosi added. “I don’t know that it has to be a commission, but it just could be a community view.”

Pelosi ironically went on to praise Washington and Jefferson as “heroes,” apparently unaware that both figures are being targeted by “cancel culture” warriors on the left.

As President Donald Trump takes executive action to preserve law and order and to protect federal property, such as memorials, top-ranked Democrats have either remained silent or have endorsed the behavior of those destroying public property.

They appeared quietly indifferent to the desecration of your history.

Now, their position is crystal clear.

They don’t care.

Perhaps Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar, who said this week she would like to “dismantle” America’s institutions, was simply stating how Democrats feel about America at this point.

Pelosi is the most powerful Democrat in Washington, and she is completely unperturbed by gangs of roaming vandals destroying the symbols which represent American exceptionalism.

“People will do what they do.”

It sounds awfully similar to something Omar said last year about the 9/11 terror attacks: “Some people did something.”

Democrats are nonchalant and dismissive about the destruction of America, and are either indifferent to or supportive of taking down a country that was built by people greater than they.

After decades in office, Nancy Pelosi has forgotten how special it is to be an American, and that’s assuming she ever knew at all.

