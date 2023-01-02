Parler Share
News
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, pictured in a November file photo.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, pictured in a November file photo, has announced higher maximum salaries for House staffers. (Anna Moneymaker / Getty Images)

Pelosi Announces Major Pay Increase: 'Dear Colleague'

 By Richard Moorhead  January 2, 2023 at 5:38am
Parler Share

House staffers can expect a hefty pay increase in 2023 — courtesy of outgoing Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi.

Pelosi announced that the House of Representatives would raise its maximum annual salary for staffers to $212,000 in a Friday “Dear Colleague” letter to fellow lawmakers.

Pelosi previously established a new minimum annual salary of $45,000 for congressional staffers, a policy she touted in the letter announcing the maximum salary increase.

The outgoing speaker pointed to the House’s need to “retain and recruit the best talent in our nation.”

The maximum pay is considerably more than the salary of most elected House members and senators, which is set at $174,000 a year.

Trending:
Founding Drummer of Rock Band Dead at 45: 'He Laid Down to Rest and Simply Faded Out'

In March, Bloomberg reported that staff turnover rates had spurred fears of a “brain drain” in Congress, with experienced staffers departing for private sector employment.

The congressional staffer pay raise is coming at the same time as an increase in pay for federal employees and members of the military.

Should the pay of congressional staffers be raised?

The former are slated for 4.6 percent increases combined between locality pay increases and annual salary increases, according to the Federal Times. Military pay was also raised by 4.6 percent.

Congressional staffers and some members of Congress have claimed that they’re underpaid for years.

Many congressional employees have departed government employment to become lobbyists, a development spurring the salary increase.

The pay increase is the second in as many years, with Pelosi buffing the maximum staffer salary to $199,300 last year.

That increase was the first in more than a decade after Congress voted to freeze standardized pay increases for House members and senators in 2009, according to The Hill.

Related:
China Rages After Seeing What Was in US Defense Bill, Dispatches Warships and Warplanes

Members of Congress have griped about their personal salaries before.

As the Washington Examiner has reported, socialist Democrat Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has argued that the annual $174,000 salary for House representatives and senators is insufficient for the cost of living in both Washington and her New York City congressional district.

The second pay increase follows a move to unionize on the part of some House staffers earlier this year; a development supported by Pelosi, according to The New York Times.

Pelosi is slated to vacate the speaker’s office when the new Republican majority takes over as the 118th United States Congress opens on Tuesday.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Parler Share
Richard Moorhead
Richard Moorhead is a conservative journalist, a graduate of Arizona State University, service member, Gold Star grandson, and guitar player.




Pelosi Announces Major Pay Increase: 'Dear Colleague'
Four Days Before Idaho Murder Suspect Was Arrested, Authorities Quietly Set His Capture in Motion
Police Charge Teen Basketball Player After Ref Is Savaged in Mid-Game Attack
For the First Time Since 1957, This State Gained the Top Spot as Fastest Growing in the Country
Chronic Disease on Track to Skyrocket Nearly 700% in Young Americans: 'Should Serve As a Wake-Up Call'
See more...

Conversation