Leaders in the Democratic Party continue to unify behind Joe Biden’s radical transgender agenda.

On Dec. 1, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York came out in support of the presumptive president-elect’s plan to allow the inclusion of men and boys who identify as female into spaces for women and girls.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of California threw her support behind Biden’s plan on Friday.

“Joe Biden says that on his first day in office he will use Title IX to give transgender students access to sports, bathrooms and locker rooms in accordance with their gender identity in all federally funded schools. Does he have the power to unilaterally do this, and do you agree with this?” CNS News asked the speaker during her weekly news conference at the U.S. Capitol on Friday.

“Yes, and I think he does,” Pelosi responded.

On Biden’s website, the former vice president makes his position clear: He wants to allow boys and men unfettered access to female-only activities, spaces and privileges, so long as they claim to belong to the opposite gender.

“On his first day in office, Biden will reinstate the Obama-Biden guidance revoked by the Trump-Pence Administration, which will restore transgender students’ access to sports, bathrooms, and locker rooms in accordance with their gender identity,” the website reads.

“He will direct his Department of Education to vigorously enforce and investigate violations of transgender students’ civil rights,” it says.

Biden’s plan to add a gender identity provision to Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972 creates one big problem: Title IX is traditionally used to protect sex-based rights, which conflict with gender-identity rights.

Sex-based rights assume that “male” and “female” are separate designations that require unique protections. Gender-based rights assume that “male” and “female” are interchangeable designations that require the same protections. You can’t have both. — Michael Austin (@mikeswriting) December 5, 2020

Over time, women have been given certain specific sex-based rights due to the biological differences that exist between men and women.

For example, there are various prominent physiological differences between the sexes, and women have a substantially larger reproductive burden.

The goal of sex-based protections has been to minimize some of these differences and acknowledge that as a distinct sex, women deserve (as men do) unique rights specific to their needs.

If any man is able to claim access to those rights based solely on a gender identity claim, women no longer are afforded the safety and privacy of their own spaces.

One of the uses of Title IX has been to promote and support female athletics, which have long played second fiddle to male athletics given men’s biological advantage when it comes to athletic ability.

Transgender students need accommodation, but not at the expense of other students’ comfort, safety, & fairness (in sport). Girl’s rights matter too. They cannot simply be ignored in the name of inclusivity. — Carlyn (@toleratefreedom) December 6, 2020

If men are able to play on women’s teams through gender identity claims, they could dominate both men’s and women’s sports.

Unfortunately, anyone who tries to point out these concerns through public discourse is immediately labeled as “transphobic” by transgender activists and those who support Biden’s plan.

If Biden’s supporters continue to silence the majority, American women may soon lose many of their rights.

