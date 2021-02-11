Login
Pelosi Bans Naval Academy Grad from Watching His Mother Sworn In to Congress: Report

Newly elected Rep. Claudia Tenney, left; and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, right.Mike Groll / AP; Mandel Ngan / AFP via Getty ImagesNewly elected Congresswoman Claudia Tenney, left, pictured in a 2015 file photo, finally won her seat in New York's 22nd Congressional District after a long post-election battle. On Thursday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi gave the Republican Tenney a cold welcome to the House by banning Tenney's son from her swearing-in ceremony, The Daily Caller reported. (Mike Groll / AP; Mandel Ngan / AFP via Getty Images)

By Joe Saunders
Published February 11, 2021 at 3:12pm
So much for “unity.”

Newly elected New York Rep. Claudia Tenney and her family have waited three months since the November election for Tenney to finally be sworn-in to the seat she won.

On Thursday, according to The Daily Caller, Tenney’s son, a graduate of the United States Naval Academy, was not allowed to attend the ceremony.

Former White House press secretary Sean Spicer spread the word on social media Thursday morning.

“I guess he’s considered a risk,” Tenney told The Daily Caller, confirming Spicer’s post.

Sure he must be. He’s the son of a Republican, after all. According to Tenney’s campaign biography page, her son, Trey Cleary, is a 2013 graduate of the Naval Academy who is now a captain in the United States Marines.

Most sane Americans would consider that the kind of man you’d trust your life to — considering the country is entrusting its existence to him and to men and women like him and has been for more than 200 years now.

Has Pelosi already forfeited any chance of working with House Republicans?

But apparently “most sane Americans” doesn’t include Nancy Pelosi or her staff. Tenney told The Daily Caller she was informed her son would not be allowed to watch from the gallery during “several exchanges” through “text from staff and in person.”

In a way, it’s not surprising. The Democratic Party has made no secret of the fact that it distrusts the military — just look at the insulting “vetting” process for the National Guard that took place before the swearing-in of President Joe Biden on Jan. 20.

But it is surprising that that kind of distrust would be placed on such a personal level. Tenney, after all, is not a newcomer to Congress.

She was first elected in 2016, then lost to Democrat Anthony Brindisi in the 2018 midterms. In the November rematch, she defeated Brindisi by a razor-thin 109 votes out of more than 300,000 votes cast in the Empire State’s 22nd Congressional District, according to The New York Times.

That means she’s at least somewhat of a known quantity. And if her son were the kind of military officer liberals like to pretend are hiding under every bed — “white supremacist,” dangerous to democracy, bent on overthrowing the government they’ve sworn to protect — it’s a good chance Capitol security would know about it. (It’s a better chance the Brindisi campaign would have been shouting it from the rooftops well before November’s vote.)

All of which makes this look like an exercise in typical Pelosi pettiness rather than any actual security measure. (Considering this is the Nancy Pelosi who tore up then-President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address a year ago, that kind of vindictiveness isn’t exactly out of character.)

The Daily Caller reported that Pelosi’s office did not respond to a request for comment. The Western Journal also contacted Pelosi’s office Thursday afternoon, but did not receive a response before publication.

As ugly as Pelosi’s reported action was, some of the social media responses to Spicer’s Twitter post were even worse, defending an apparently spiteful, maliciously childish, unnecessary bit of unpleasantness as somehow justifiable in the wake of the Jan. 6 Capitol incursion.

This is typical of the rubbish.


Fortunately, not everyone is so blinkered.

In the years since Donald Trump upended American politics by destroying the planned coronation of Hillary Clinton to the presidency, Democrats have been revealing themselves almost daily as the most bitter and spiteful politicians in the country’s history since the last time their party tried to destroy it in the 1860s.

If this is the kind of unity Democrats are pushing now, they are going to be in for a real surprise when they find out 75 million Americans aren’t buying it.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Joe Saunders
Story Editor
Joe has spent more than 30 years as a reporter, copy editor and metro desk editor in newsrooms in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Florida. He's been with Liftable Media since 2015.
Joe has spent more than 30 years as a reporter, copy editor and metro editor in newsrooms in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Florida. He's been with Liftable Media since 2015. Largely a product of Catholic schools, who discovered Ayn Rand in college, Joe is a lifelong newspaperman who learned enough about the trade to be skeptical of every word ever written. He was also lucky enough to have a job that didn't need a printing press to do it.
Birthplace
Philadelphia
Nationality
American







