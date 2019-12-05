Pelosi Brags of 'Heart Full of Love,' Then Warns Reporter Not To Mess with Her

She was so mad, she was almost spitting.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday turned a straightforward question about her feelings for President Donald Trump into a tour de force of hypocritical rage toward Fox News correspondent James Rosen.

The moment came when Pelosi was ending a Capitol Hill news conference and Rosen asked, “Do you hate the president, Madam Speaker?”

The California Democrat stopped in mid-stride, started pointing a finger and went off.

In almost the same breath that she declared she had a “heart full of love,” she warned, “Don’t mess with me.”

TRENDING: Found Footage: Dems' 'Expert Witness' Admits Deep-Seated Hatred of Trump

Q: “Do you hate the president?”@SpeakerPelosi: “I don’t hate anybody…As a Catholic, I resent your using the word hate in a sentence that addresses me. I don’t hate anyone…So, don’t mess with me when it comes to words like that.” Full video: https://t.co/l9peY9RTzl pic.twitter.com/zpqUaCcVrS — CSPAN (@cspan) December 5, 2019

“I don’t hate anybody. I was raised in a Catholic house, we don’t hate anybody — not anybody in the world. So don’t you accuse me” of hate, Pelosi said.

She then returned to the podium to launch a litany of insults against Trump, calling him a “coward” for not backing gun control, “cruel” for his treatment of the illegal immigrants known as the “dreamers,” and “in denial” about climate change.

Do you think Nancy Pelosi believes what she said here? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 26% (37 Votes) 74% (106 Votes)

But those issues, she said, are matters for elections.

What the House is pursuing with its all-but-certainly doomed impeachment case, Pelosi claimed, is “about the Constitution of the United States and the facts that leads to the president’s violation of his oath of office.”

Not knowing what’s in another human’s heart, it’s impossible to say whether Pelosi herself believed what she spouted in the transparently exaggerated acting job. But the record doesn’t back her up much.

If Trump and other Second Amendment supporters are “cowards,” were the men who wrote it “cowards” too? Or are the “cowards” actually Democrats and liberals who are willing to surrender their God-given rights for the illusion of government-provided security?

As to the “dreamers,” Trump has long been open to a deal on the status of illegal immigrants who were brought to the country as children, but Pelosi’s Democrats don’t want to give him a political victory. Who is being cruel here?

RELATED: House Minority Leader McCarthy Fires Back at Pelosi After 'I Don't Hate Trump' Rant

The “climate change” nonsense doesn’t even bear going into.

But Pelosi’s claim that her apparently devout Catholicism doesn’t allow her to hate Trump seems to be on shaky ground in the context of her own party’s support for the barbaric practice of abortion and death clinics run by organizations such as Planned Parenthood.

It’s pretty clear the strictures of Pelosi’s declared religion don’t extend all that far when it comes to practical politics.

Of course, it’s entirely possible, humans being what they are, that Pelosi’s religious belief is rigorous enough to forbid her from hating the president but flexible enough to allow the brutal destruction of innocent lives inside the womb. But if it’s true, it’s an interesting moral calculus.

In a tweet late Thursday morning, Trump mocked Pelosi’s “nervous fit.”

Nancy Pelosi just had a nervous fit. She hates that we will soon have 182 great new judges and sooo much more. Stock Market and employment records. She says she “prays for the President.” I don’t believe her, not even close. Help the homeless in your district Nancy. USMCA? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 5, 2019

While her Democrats are pushing their impeachment efforts in the House, Senate Republicans are conducting the nation’s business by confirming more Trump-appointed judges, he wrote.

Meanwhile, Pelosi’s own home city of San Francisco is being overrun by the kind of homelessness and squalor Americans are more used to associating with Third World countries than one of their most famous cities.

And legislation important to the whole country, such as the U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade agreement, is being ignored so Pelosi and her party can pursue their endless vendetta against Donald Trump.

Does Pelosi hate the president?

No matter what the House speaker said, a sane person who saw that performance on Thursday could be forgiven for thinking that’s exactly how she feels.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.