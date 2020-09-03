Another day, another example of a liberal politician deciding she doesn’t have to live by the rules she imposes on others.

This time, it’s Democratic Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, who visited a hair salon in San Francisco on Monday even though such salons were still closed to the public under the city’s coronavirus restrictions.

Meanwhile, many of her constituents are living in poverty and squalor.

Pelosi has been defending her visit to eSalon SF since security footage was released showing the speaker walking — sans mask — through the salon with wet hair.

San Francisco hair salons were forced to close in March but were allowed to open Tuesday exclusively for outdoor appointments, according to KTVU-TV.

On Monday, while salons were still closed for all appointments, Pelosi made an indoor appointment for a wash and blowout.

After she was caught on camera flouting her city’s rules, she had the gall to blame the salon for what she claimed was a “setup.”

Pelosi either didn’t know or simply ignored San Francisco’s coronavirus restrictions. Whatever the case, it’s clear she doesn’t think the rules apply to her.

The speaker is in good company (and by good company, I mean surrounded by fellow hypocritical liberal elitists).

In April, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot also defied social distancing guidelines to get a haircut. Her defense: “I’m the public face of this city.” Last month, Lightfoot banned protesters from the block where she lives while allowing them to run rampant in the rest of the city.

Just last weekend, Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney crossed state lines to dine indoors in Maryland even though he continues to ban indoor dining in his city.

Meanwhile, everyday Americans are struggling.

Pelosi’s San Francisco is hounded by homelessness and unsanitary conditions on the streets.

TurningPoint USA’s Benny Johnson made the point emphatically in a video he shared Wednesday on Twitter.

“While Nancy Pelosi is breaking the restrictions she put on her own district in order to get her hair done at a fancy salon,” he said, “This is how her constituents live.”

While Nancy Pelosi is breaking the restrictions she put on her own district in order to get her hair done at a fancy salon, This is how her constituents live. pic.twitter.com/CtZqbELNoo — Benny (@bennyjohnson) September 2, 2020

While Pelosi breaks the rules to visit a salon and then returns to her gated home, many of her constituents live in filth, thanks to failed Democratic leadership.

She has been in Congress for over 30 years, and this is the state of her city.

Maya Angelou said, “When people show you who they are, believe them.”

Pelosi’s actions show us who she is: a liberal elitist who cares more about getting her hair done than she does about her constituents.

