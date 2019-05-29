Pelosi Brings Up Melania When Criticizing Trump’s Merit-Based Immigration Plan

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi invoked first lady Melania Trump when attacking President Donald Trump’s latest immigration proposal, suggesting the president is a hypocrite for wanting a merit-based immigration system.

“When the president says merit – turn it upside down. It means make America white again, have people leave, just go back and we’ll just let in people we like,” Pelosi said Wednesday while speaking at The Commonwealth Club of California, according to the U.K. Daily Mail.

“I don’t know merit counted for when his wife’s family came into the country. I don’t know. Maybe it did. God bless them if it did,” Pelosi added.

“But he calls that chain migration, which he wants to get rid of — family unification, instead call it merit.”

The comment was in clear reference to Melania’s parents, who became U.S. citizens after she sponsored them.

TRENDING:

Melania’s parents, Viktor and Amalija Knavs, were originally from Slovenia before moving to their current home in Maryland.

They officially became American citizens in August 2018, taking their oath of citizenship at a ceremony in New York City.

Foreign nationals who become permanent residents or American citizens have the ability to sponsor their immediate relatives to join them in the U.S., a process that is typically referred to “chain migration.”

Trump, who has made immigration reform a hallmark of his administration, has constantly railed against the practice.

Were Pelosi's comments about Melania's parents out of bounds? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 97% (76 Votes) 3% (2 Votes)

The president unveiled his long-awaited immigration proposal earlier this month.

A major component of the plan includes shifting the U.S. chain migration system to a more merit-based system.

The administration would prioritize high-skilled immigrants, offering more visas to those who are better educated, financially self-sufficient, younger, and have job offers waiting for them in the country.

“Random selection is contrary to American values and blocks out many qualified potential immigrants from around the world,” Trump said as he announced his plan.

“This will bring us in line with other countries and make us globally competitive.”

RELATED: Pelosi Keeps Riff with Facebook Alive After Dinging Execs for ‘Wittingly’ Enabling Russian Interference

Pelosi was not the only Democrat to suggest Trump’s immigration plan was racist.

Rep. Ilhan Omar, the controversial Minnesota Democrat, published a Twitter post saying the plan was biased against Hispanic would-be immigrants.

“A ‘merit based’ immigration policy is fueled toward the Latinx community. Our immigration policies shouldn’t be based on discrimination, fear, or bigotry. We should welcome immigrants to our country and offer a simple pathway to citizenship,” she wrote.

However, she deleted the tweet after Republican Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas pointed out Omar was saying Hispanic migrants couldn’t compete up to a merit-based system.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.