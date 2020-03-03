Pelosi Calls Trump 'The Most Dangerous Person in the History of Our Country' Because He's 'Harming Children'

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi upped the rhetorical ante once again this week, doubling down on numerous Democratic efforts to oust President Donald Trump.

Detailing her second stint as House Speaker and discussing party prospects for a hotly contested 2020 presidential election, the California Democrat told Variety in an exclusive interview released Tuesday that, despite whispers of a potential retirement in 2017, she was too committed to “progressive ideals” to call it quits at a time when such values stood to gain as much ground as they could in the 2018 midterms.

Seeming also to bolster that drive to go one more round on the Hill, however, was a strong will to ensure Trump would be a one-term president — whether that be through an impeachment trial or at the ballot box.

“We have the most dangerous person in the history of our country sitting in the White House,” Pelosi said.

“That’s different from what happened in 2016,” the 17-term congresswoman added. “People thought Hillary would win, so they didn’t all turn out. Nobody could possibly think that somebody like Donald Trump could be elected president of the United States. But if you don’t turn out, those who do turn out will call the shots.”

Pelosi expressed hopes Tuesday that Democratic voter turnout would be far greater in 2020 than it had been in 2016, galvanized in large part by congressional failure to remove the president from office by way of impeachment.

The Senate voted to acquit Trump earlier this year on both Democratic articles of impeachment relating to alleged leveraging of U.S. foreign aid to Ukraine for political purposes, but Pelosi confirmed she still believes the impeachment was justified and has no regrets.

“He gave us no choice,” Pelosi said. “He was in such violation, he made Nixon look like a babe in the woods compared to what he did. Violating our Constitution, undermining our national security and jeopardizing the security and integrity of our elections.”

Alleged foreign policy improprieties were apparently not the only reason for the House Speaker’s assessment that Trump is “the most dangerous person” in United States history, Variety reported.

According to Pelosi, there were numerous others, from alleged dishonesty to supposedly unconstitutional executive actions — but chief among them was the president’s perceived “harming” of children.

“I have real problems with this president because he doesn’t tell the truth, he doesn’t honor the Constitution and he’s harming children,” Pelosi said.

“My whole message is about children. Anybody who hurts children,” she warned. “I’m a lioness. Watch out.”

What harm Pelosi was referencing is unclear.

The California Democrat has on more than one occasion attacked Trump on this charge, suggesting last June that the president’s behavior was “scaring the children of America.”

She has also spoken quite passionately in recent years about the Trump administration’s separation of children from their parents during illegal immigration apprehensions at the U.S.-Mexico border.

A self-professed Catholic, Pelosi’s hawkish defensive position with regard to the harming of children does not, however, seem to extend to unborn children.

In fact, Pelosi told an audience at NARAL Pro-Choice America’s 50th anniversary celebration last September that laws banning abortions performed on unborn children who are pain-capable or display a heartbeat “ignore basic morality.”

Do you think Pelosi's statements are tone deaf given the Democratic Party's stance on abortion?

“Today, as we know, an all-out assault on women’s reproductive freedoms is sweeping the nation, as Republicans seek to impose abortion bans on millions of women in dozens of states,” Pelosi lamented. “Every woman, everywhere has the constitutional and moral right to basic reproductive health care.”

Pelosi is a staunch defender of precedent-setting Supreme Court abortion decision Roe v. Wade and has made no public attempts to moderate the Democratic Party’s platform with regard to abortion — despite its trend in an increasingly radical direction under her renewed leadership.

Democratic presidential primary candidates have engaged in something of a race to the bottom on the topic of abortion in recent months, with former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor and candidate Pete Buttigieg unwilling to place any restrictions on abortion — up to the point of delivery — and off-and-on front-runner Joe Biden suddenly advocating for government-funded abortions as of last year.

The Western Journal has reached out to Pelosi’s office for comment but did not receive a response.

