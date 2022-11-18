Pelosi Can't Help Herself, Sneaks in Cheap Shot at Trump During Speech - Did You Catch It?

Donald Trump might not be president anymore, but he still has a home in Washington, it seems. Rent-free, in Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi’s head.

Pelosi attempted to memory-hole Trump’s administration in her speech announcing her retirement from Democratic Party leadership.

The arch-Democrat bragged of her supposed bipartisan accomplishments working with “three Presidents” in the Thursday House floor speech.

The career politician has held a House office under the administrations of George W. Bush, Barack Obama, Donald Trump and Joe Biden.

Pelosi identified Bush, Obama and Biden by name in what amounted to a partisan cheap-shot dig at Trump.

Pelosi has spoken of Trump as if he had been erased from history in a Stalinist purge before.

The San Francisco progressive identified Trump as “the former, well, occasional occupant of the White House who preceded President Biden” in a September speech.

Biden has a similar habit — merely referring to Trump as the “former president” in some public events and in answers to questions.

Pelosi previously suggested that an alleged assault on her husband Paul Pelosi would play a role in her decision whether to retire.

The Speaker thanked her peers for their support in the aftermath of the event, in which a Canadian illegal immigrant allegedly carried out a home invasion of Pelosi’s San Francisco residence in an attempt to confront the Democrat lawmaker.

Trump has made it abundantly clear that the feelings are mutual between the liberal Speaker and himself.

The 45th President criticized Pelosi as an “animal” in an election-eve speech, pointing to both impeachment efforts targeting him under her watch.

Pelosi is likely to be succeeded as Speaker of the House by Kevin McCarthy, the current Minority Leader of the House GOP Caucus.

Some Republicans have expressed a preference for a more conservative speaker — especially in the light of a botched “Red Wave” that was little more than a trickle — but McCarthy’s grip on leadership appears firm.

McCarthy won an internal leadership contest this week, but he’ll have to win another vote on the House floor in order to take office as Speaker in January.

